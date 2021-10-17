11 things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai this week

With more than 190 pavilions, myriad exhibitions, hundreds of restaurants and non-stop activities, there are experiences for every taste at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Each week, we give you a round-up of some of the coolest happenings not to miss at the world's fair. This week's theme, from Sunday until October 23, will focus on space, with sessions including talks on how astronomy has shaped civilisations in the past, as well as those showcasing the latest innovations in space research.

Here are some of our top picks for the week:

1. Listen to astronauts speak

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will deliver a series of talks at Expo 2020 Dubai. AP

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will join Nasa's senior communications specialist Elizabeth Landau and Japanese aeronautical engineer and Jaxa astronaut Soichi Noguchi for a panel discussion on space exploration. From documenting movements of the Sun and the Moon in early civilisations to space tourism, experts will share their stories on what the next frontier could look like.

Where: Terra auditorium, Sustainability Pavilion

When: Monday, October 18

Time: 3pm-5.55pm

2. Enjoy Duo Angola Classical perform live

The musical duo from Angola will showcase their country's classical music scene along with two virtuoso percussionists. They will be performing throughout Expo 2020 Dubai.

Where: Earth Stage at Sustainability District

When: Monday, October 18

Time: 8.30pm-9pm

3. Watch Disney's 'Among the Stars'

Keeping with the space theme, catch a special screening of the documentary series that follows Nasa astronaut Capt Chris Cassidy, who retired in May this year, on his last space mission in 2020. The series follows Cassidy and the wider team who take on missions that risk life, limb and reputation for the greater good of humankind.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Tuesday, October 19

Time: 7pm-8pm

4. Chef's Table with Thomas Buhner

The celebrated German chef, whose restaurants have earned three Michelin stars, will host one-off lunch and dinner experiences at Jubilee Gastronomy, the home of highly exclusive culinary experiences at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The man behind the award-winning restaurant La Vie in Osnabruck is one of 50 chefs who will make appearances at Jubilee for the entirety of the event. Each international chef will put together a paired four-course lunch (from Dh795) and a premium nine-course degustation menu for dinner (from Dh2,500).

Bookings are essential, and can be made at 04 317 7120 or book.jubilee@gatesdxb.com.

Where: Jubilee Gastronomy

When: Tuesday, October 19

Time: Various

5. Meet Russian sensation Vanya Dmitrienko

The pop star, 15, will be one of the special guests at Russia Kids Festival along with the Harry Potter Choir. The two-hour special called Little Legends of Big Russia will feature performances by some of the country's most popular children and YouTube stars.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Tuesday, October 19

Time: 4pm-6pm

6. Become a master baker

Learn to bake doughnuts, sourdough and classic British treats with a team of expert bakers from the UK's Bread Ahead Bakery School. There are a number of workshops suited for bakers of all skill levels with classes designed to give you the skills and know-how to create excellent results when you return home to your own kitchen.

Afternoon and evening courses are available, from Dh250. Call 050 131 0278 to book.

Where: Mobility District

When: Daily

Time: Various

7. Attend an exhibition about the future of fashion

Leicester's De Montfort University, which has a campus in Dubai, will bring an exhibition called What Will We Wear? that looks at how technology is reshaping our world and the clothes we wear. The show will feature some of the wonder materials and technologies that have been developed at DMU to resolve some of the huge challenges faced by the textile industry. Some have been created using space age technologies, while others use ancient materials in unexpected new ways, with works by Jinsong Shen, professor of textile chemistry and biotechnology and Martin Richardson, professor of modern holography.

Where: UK Pavilion

When: Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23

Time: All day

8. Arabic poetry slam and music night

Listen to emerging and established poets from Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf perform a two-hour poetry slam mixed with musical acts.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Zone

When: Friday, October 22

Time: 7.30pm-9.30pm

9. Polish your gingerbread skills

The craft of gingerbread making represents an important part of Slovenian cultural heritage. Visitors will be able to see large gingerbread sculptures representing 27 European countries, get to taste honey biscuits and learn how to make their own unique souvenir from gingerbread.

Where: Slovenia Pavilion

When: Saturday, October 23

Time: 2pm

10. Learn how to read the stars

From the kamal, a simple celestial instrument that was used by Arab navigators in the 9th century, to indigenous mapping of the sky in Australia and New Zealand, learn how the cultural imagination surrounding the celestial have been constructed and understood. This event will bring together both digital and physical presentations, and will culminate with a poetry reading by the leading Emirati poet, artist and film director, Nujoom Alghanem.

Where: Australia Pavilion

When: Saturday, October 23

Time: 5pm-8pm

11. Firdaus Orchestra's first concert

Firdaus Orchestra at Terra, Expo 2020 Dubai

This 50-strong pioneering women’s musical ensemble developed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai under the creative direction of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will have its first performance next Saturday. Drawn from 23 countries, the in-house orchestra promises an original sound featuring Arabic and Indian string instruments, such as the qanun, buzuk and sitar, rarely heard alongside the typically orchestral flute, violin and harp.

Led by conductor Yasmina Sabbah, Firdaus Orchestra's musicians have rehearsed daily at a school in Dubai to perfect Rahman’s original compositions over the past several months. The Saturday performance will be one of six performances during the world fair.

Where: TBC

When: Saturday, October 23

Time: TBC

Entry to all events are included in the Expo 2020 Dubai ticket price unless specifically stated. Times are subject to change.

