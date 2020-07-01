'Built to handle the harshest environments': Ineos Grenadier to make a heavyweight arrival in the UAE

A new, brutal-looking 4x4 will be crashing into the UAE in the not-too-distant future, and the manufacturer is preparing it for a head-to-head battle with some of the world's sturdiest vehicles.

The covers came off the Ineos Grenadier on July 1, a vehicle built from the ground up to be a comfortable, but rugged, go-anywhere workhorse. And the Middle East is a key area of interest for the UK company.

The car was created to fulfil the vision of Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the manufacturer says it will be a "capable, durable and reliable 4x4, designed and built to handle the world's harshest environments".

Some mission statement, that.

Before the Grenadier's release, there are plans for the prototype to cover 1.8 million kilometres on and off road, to ensure it's up to the job.

Toby Ecuyer, the manufacturer's head of design, said the brief he was given was a simple one.

“We set out to design a modern, functional and highly capable 4x4 vehicle with utility at its core," he said. “A design that is easy to read, with no ambiguity about the Grenadier’s role in life."

Ineos promises full personalisation will be available to customers.

No word on the price of the vehicle yet, but that is no great surprise.

The body lines are functional, with bump strips on the doors, or an optional utility belt to the doors and rear body, to attach loads or accessories like a jerry can.

The design of the Grenadier takes cues from many classic vehicles, notably earlier versions of the Land Rover Defender and the current Mercedes G-Class, but this new model remains distinct from its rivals.

Don't get too impatient, though – the Grenadier is not set for release until 2022. It's to be hoped the old adage of good things coming to those who wait is pertinent in this case though.

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



Race card 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

