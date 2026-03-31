'Stop-drive' warning issued for some vehicles from Opel, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and more over faulty airbags in UAE

Drivers in the Middle East are being urged to check whether their vehicles are affected by the ongoing global Takata airbag recall, with Stellantis warning that some models should not be driven until repairs are completed.

The carmaker said it is continuing its regional safety awareness campaign, targeting vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators across brands including Opel, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, Jeep and RAM.

A “stop-drive” notice has been issued for a group of higher-risk vehicles already identified under the recall. Owners of these cars are advised not to use them until the necessary repair has been carried out.

The recall relates to Takata airbag inflators, which can degrade over time, but particularly in hot and humid climates such as those in the region. In rare cases, a ruptured inflator may release metal fragments during a collision, increasing the risk of serious injury.

Vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2018 may be affected, including models such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Challenger, Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500 and Citroen C3, as well as several Opel models including Astra and Mokka.

Stellantis has introduced an online VIN-check tool to help drivers confirm whether their vehicle is at risk. Owners can also verify their status through the Mopar recall platform.

If a vehicle is found to be affected, drivers are urged to contact an authorised dealer to arrange a free airbag replacement. The company said it has increased service capacity and parts availability across the region to speed up repairs.

Motorists are being encouraged to check their vehicle status and complete any required recall work as soon as possible.

Owners of vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2018 under the following brands and models are urged to check whether their vehicle is affected:

Chrysler

Chrysler 300 (2004 to 2016)

Chrysler Aspen (2007 to 2009)

Chrysler Crossfire (2007 and 2008)

Dodge

Dodge Magnum (2005 to 2008)

Dodge Durango (2004 to 2009)

Dodge Dakota (2006 to 2011)

Dodge Charger (2006 to 2015)

Dodge Challenger (2008 to 2014)

Dodge Sprinter (2007 to 2009)

Jeep

Jeep Wrangler (2007 to 2016)

RAM

Ram 1500 (2004 to 2008)

Ram 2500 (2003 to 2008)

Ram 3500 (2003 to 2008)

Citroen

Citroen C3 (2011 to 2017)

Citroen C4 (2012 to 2017)

Citroen C -Zero (2015)

Citroen DS3 (2011 to 2016)

Citroen DS4 (2011 to 2017)

Citroen DS5 (2013 to 2017)

Opel