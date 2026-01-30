Mercedes-Benz reveals revamped S-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a revamped version of its W223 S-Class sedan, with the updated model arriving six years after the current-generation flagship limo debuted.

The manufacturer claims the latest iteration represents the most comprehensive mid-cycle update in the model’s history, with more than 50 per cent of the car (about 2,700 components) upgraded, refined or newly developed.

Visually, the new S-Class retains the stately elegance of its predecessor – in contrast to the sci-fi edginess of the BMW 7 Series – with a range of cosmetic tweaks enhancing what was already a well-resolved stylistic recipe.

Highlights of the latest S-Class, which is expected to go on sale in the UAE in the third quarter of this year, include an optionally illuminated Mercedes star on the bonnet, a 20 per cent larger illuminated grille and new twin-star next-generation Digital Light headlamps – the brand's proprietary technology.

The cabin features a refrigerated compartment and temperature-controlled cupholders. Photo: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The enlarged illuminated grille, which is adorned by three-dimensional chrome stars, becomes part of the S-Class light signature, making its identity unmistakable at night. At the rear, newly designed taillights with three chrome-framed signature stars reinforce the S-Class identity.

For added distinction, an integrated light projector in the side sill trim casts “Mercedes-Benz” lettering as a lighting scheme next to the car, turning every entry and exit into a bespoke experience.

Mercedes says, compared to the outgoing S-Class, the new Digital Light system’s innovative micro-LED technology expands the high-resolution illumination field by approximately 40 per cent, delivering brighter high beams while reducing energy consumption.

New Digital Light system expands the car's illumination field by 40 per cent. Photo: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The dynamic Ultra Range high beam – with a reach of up to 600 metres, or about six football fields – now swivels for optimal coverage, while its partial high-beam function improves detection of poorly lit roads and vehicles without dazzling others.

The latest S-Class also debuts optional 20-inch multi-spoke wheels, crafted using innovative high-pressure casting technology. Mercedes says the rims are distinguished by their sharper contours, reduced thickness and a striking 50-cross-spoke design.

The new S-Class line-up for the UAE will be announced closer to the local launch date, but likely offerings include the mild hybrid S450 4Matic, which ekes out 381hp and 560Nm from its turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine; and the mild hybrid S580 4Matic, which thumps out 535hp and 750Nm from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

A magic-carpet ride should once again be an S-Class hallmark, thanks to standard Airmatic or optional E-Active Body Control with intelligent damping for longer speed bumps.

Agility is boosted by standard 4.5-degree rear-axle steering, with optionally up to 10 degrees of rear steering angle to maximise manoeuvrability in tight car parks.

Back-seat comfort and opulence are what the S-Class is truly about, and Mercedes has upped the ante in this domain. The enhanced adaptive restraint system includes Pre-Safe Impulse belt pretensioners and up to 15 airbags, as safety remains an S-Class hallmark.

As before, the standard offering in the UAE will be the long-wheelbase S-Class, which turns the rear of the vehicle into a business lounge, thanks to exquisitely sculpted seats and a raft of amenities.

The standard offering in the UAE will be the long-wheelbase S-Class. Photo: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The full-length rear centre console keeps everything within easy reach: concealed storage with wireless and fast-charging USB-C ports for mobile devices, plus a refrigerated compartment and temperature-controlled cupholders.

Folding tables create a comfortable space for working on a laptop, signing documents or enjoying a meal on the move. Those who prefer to travel in the rear can also choose from new trim finishes for the rear centre console, adding a further touch of personalised exclusivity.

The two new detachable MBUX remote controls in the rear provide easy operation of vehicle functions such as climate control and window shades, as well as the larger 13.1-inch displays of the MBUX high-end Rear Seat Entertainment System.

Rear screens feature integrated HD cameras apt for video conferencing. Photo: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

These screens also feature integrated HD cameras, making them suitable for business video conferencing with Microsoft Teams, Zoom or Webex, allowing occupants to join a video meeting and stay productive while on the move.

Buyers will have ample scope to personalise their S-Class as the newly launched Manufaktur Made to Measure programme enables creation of a genuine one-off vehicle. With the system, customers can choose from more than 150 paints and over 400 interior colours.