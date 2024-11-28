Popemobile used in India visit to race in UAE's 1000 Miglia

A 1964 Lincoln Continental, used to transport Pope Paul VI during his visit to India that same year, is set to arrive in the UAE. Dubbed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/how-the-popemobile-has-evolved-in-pictures-1.818987" target="_blank">Popemobile</a>, the vehicle is part of the Yohan Poonawalla Collection and will be driven by former Indian Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan during the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE, taking place from December 1 to 5. The event will have racers drive around the Emirates through four legs: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> via <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/26/ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-ranked-among-top-10-cities-for-expats/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> and Fujairah. Poonawalla has participated in both previous races held so far, first with the Lincoln Popemobile in 2022 and with the Emir of Ǫatar’s Rolls-Royce Phantom V in 2023. “I will be returning to the event for the third consecutive year to race my special 1974 Jaguar E-type Roadster Series III, which is powered by a 5.3 litre V12 and wears a ravishing red with a black top,” said Poonawalla. “Following its recent nut and bolt restoration, this will be the first major race for the ‘big cat’ under my ownership, which appears raring to do what it was exactly built to do. I am eager to put it through its paces on the stunning UAE roads, in particular the climb and descent of the awe-inspiring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/02/28/jebel-jais-named-best-hiking-destination-in-the-uae-in-new-global-list/" target="_blank">Jebal Jais</a> mountainscape, the country’s highest peak.” Meanwhile, Karthikeyan will participate in the Lincoln Continental for this year's race. He called the event “challenging and also exhilarating at the same time”, explaining it isn’t just about going fast, but also combining time, distance and speed. Karthikeyan said: “I am looking forward to this rare opportunity to race this historic Popemobile at such a historic event from the Yohan Poonawalla Collection, with fellow petrolhead Renuka playing the role of my co-driver and navigator.” Poonawalla’s car collection features historically significant and luxurious vehicles, including Ferraris, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/07/01/for-lamborghinis-60th-birthday-a-spin-through-its-entire-v12-line/" target="_blank">Lamborghinis</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/25/rolls-royce-phantom-goldfinger-james-bond/" target="_blank">Rolls-Royces</a> and vintage cars. Notable highlights include a 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith DH Foursome Coupe, used during the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip’s visit to India in 1959, and a 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, once owned by Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani, former ruler of Qatar. During Pope Paul VI’s visit to India in 1964, the then-new Lincoln Continental four-door convertible was specially imported for the pontiff, chosen as the ideal vehicle for the papal tour. Thousands of devotees and blessing-seekers lined the streets of India to catch a glimpse of the Catholic Church’s leader. Subsequently, before his departure, the Pope gifted the Lincoln to Mother Teresa, who auctioned off the vehicle and donated the proceeds to a welfare trust.