Range Rover 2022 gets a grand global reveal

The all-new Range Rover 2022 was revealed to the world in a suitably flashy ceremony from London on Tuesday.

The Land Rover marketing team claim the car is a combination of “breathtaking modernity, peerless refinement, and unmatched capability”. And, unsurprisingly, the British manufacturer says the latest arrival is the most desirable model yet, being the ultimate result of half a century of improvements and adjustments.

The looks are certainly modern, with the outline being a jumble of smooth curves and lines.

The usual standard and long-wheelbase designs are available with what the manufacturer is calling "serenity" and "intrepid" design themes, which would seem to cover both extremes of what you might want to use the car for.

Engine-wise, the new Range Rover comes with a suite of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with a pure electric version set to join the fleet in 2024. One of the versions available, a petrol twin-turbo V8, will get the car from a standing start to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.6 seconds.

The Range Rover was put through rigorous testing and development

Inside, you can choose to have four, five, or seven seats, and there are touchscreens aplenty around the cabin.

As before, the car will be available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models, but new sunset gold First Edition version will be on offer for a limited time.

The car should be durable too, as a fleet of prototypes were apparently taken on a punishing global test and development programme, which included subjecting it to 45ºC heat in the desert and -30ºC in the Arctic.

In fact, the car is, according to Thierry Bollore, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive, a “superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers”.

And you can’t argue with that as a mission statement.

The new Range Rovers are available to order now, priced from £94,400 ($129,678).