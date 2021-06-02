Property of the week: Dh20 million waterfront Dubai apartment with a private swimming pool

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a look at a sprawling Palm Jumeirah apartment.

The key details

This serviced apartment on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah comes fully furnished, with a private pool and direct access to a stretch of private beach.

The apartment has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is spread across 7,400 square feet.

The Palm Jumeirah apartment comes with its own generously-sized private pool. Courtesy Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

In many ways, this is an inner-city beach house.

With direct access to the sandy shores of Palm Jumeirah, and decor that gives more than a nod to its coastal location, this serviced four-bedroom apartment would easily lend itself to a buyer as an ideal beach retreat.

Located in Palm Jumeirah's Dream Palm Residence, on the East Crescent, this fully furnished penthouse comes complete with a private pool, direct beach access and is finished with high-end decor.

The spacious living area opens out directly to the private pool, with separate spaces to entertain in, including a room with a snooker table and a grand dining room. Throughout, the living space boasts high-end wooden flooring, and there are marble floors in the dining rooms and snooker room.

The property has four bedrooms, with ensuite and dressing room facilities. The modern kitchen comes fully equipped, with integrated German appliances.

A spacious living room, with an adjoining snooker room and dining room. Courtesy Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Inside Dream Palm Residences tower, there are a host of facilities and amenities including 24-hour security, basement parking, a spa, clubhouse and swimming pool.

As a waterfront property, the residences have direct access to the white sands of the private beach and stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

What the brokers say ...

What makes this property stand out?

A private pool and being serviced with beach access are the highlights of this property. It has the safety and security of an apartment, but the feel of living in a villa, which is hard to come by.

Why is Palm Jumeirah such a desirable neighbourhood for high-net-worth individuals?

Besides the fact that it's one of the only beach-front developments, the Palm Jumeirah is a well-developed community that has everything from its own jogging tracks, wellness facilities, five-star hotels and dining, to shopping options and of course, direct access to the beach.

Is it common to see apartments on the market with their own swimming pools in the UAE?

There are not so many apartments with private pools in general and certainly not of this size, which are serviced and furnished.

What inspired the property's decor?

The property is designed by Julia Polo Design. She was inspired by the property's carefree beach-style surroundings and atmosphere. She has used a delicate colour palette, modern furniture shapes, and designed thoughtful entertaining spaces to create a luxury home that doesn't take itself too seriously.

How long has the property been on the market?

Two months.

How does the UAE property market change in the summer months?

The UAE property market has historically been less active in the summer, however we have received an influx of international buyers seeking to buy luxurious homes in recent months, indicating that this summer will be busy!

Alexander von-Sayn Wittgenstein, Managing Director at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty, www.luxhabitat.ae

