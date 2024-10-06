Best gadgets for students and remote workers, from Oura Ring to reMarkable 2

On any given day, the coffee shops in your area will be full of students and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/08/17/dubai-rated-top-city-in-the-world-and-abu-dhabi-fourth-for-remote-workers/" target="_blank">remote workers</a> angling for the best spot to claim for the day. You might be tempted to look around at your remote working colleagues for the day to check out what kind of gear they have in tow. Well, you don't need to spy on neighbouring tables any more, as we round up some must-have gadgets for the perfect remote set-up. This tablet offers a writing experience that feels just like putting pen to paper – without the need for paper. It is designed to keep users organised and environmentally friendly. While the long-term savings and eco-conscious benefits are significant, the initial investment can be steep, especially for students and professionals on a budget. The reMarkable 2 lives up to its name, offering a unique experience, but the cost makes it less accessible than it deserves to be. <i>From Dh1,799</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/dyson-ontrac-headphone-review/" target="_blank">Dyson’s OnTrac headphones</a> provide great audio quality with all-important noise cancellation, essential for those coffee shop or co-working space environments. These headphones create a cocoon for you to focus and concentrate. With a 55-hour battery life, they can handle long sessions without needing to be charged. The customisable design, featuring more than 2,000 colour combinations, gives you a chance to express your style. Enhanced sound range and precise audio reproduction make these headphones ideal for listening to lectures, or any activity requiring clear, accurate sound. Its real-time soundtracking and customisable EQ modes – where you can adjust the loudness of frequency ranges – are useful for both students and creatives. <i>From Dh1,999</i> Finnish brand Oura has become ubiquitous thanks to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/02/25/oura-ring-review-glucare/" target="_blank">Oura Ring</a>, sported by everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Mark Zuckerberg. This sleek wearable offers advanced health tracking, including sleep monitoring, activity tracking and readiness scores, helping users stay in tune with their bodies to make informed decisions about their daily routines. In an age of biohacking, it can offer insights, helping to manage stress and ensure quality rest, crucial for maintaining focus and cognitive performance. The ring’s data-driven insights give users the tools to optimise their sleep, activity and recovery patterns, balancing productivity with overall well-being. <i>From Dh1,245</i> Perennial favourite of the remote creative industries worker, the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/03/30/apple-m3-macbook-review/" target="_blank">Apple MacBook Air</a>, powered by the M3 chip, combines power and portability in a sleek and now familiar package. The device also comes with a 20 per cent faster processing speed than previous models, which could be on the sluggish side compared to their chunkier siblings. Creatives will appreciate its enhanced graphics and performance in design and multimedia applications, while students will benefit from its multitasking capabilities, whether for running simulations, writing papers or participating in virtual classes. With up to 18 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6E for faster speeds and MagSafe charging, the M3 MacBook Air is the machine you can take anywhere. <i>From Dh4,599</i> This dynamic duo is a good option for those who love capturing and sharing experiences on the spot. The Instax Mini Link 2 offers Bluetooth connectivity with both Android and Apple devices, allowing users to print photos directly from a smartphone. Its editing features and customisable print options make it easy to personalise prints before sharing them with friends and family. Complementing the Mini Link 2, the Instax Pal is a pocket-sized digital camera that captures real-time moments, offering instant prints. Together, they combine connectivity with classic instant photography, making it a great duo for students documenting their days and creatives who need to see beyond the screen. <i>From Dh695</i>