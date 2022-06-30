Michael Cinco presents colourful ode to Rio de Janeiro in new menswear collection

With the rhythmic beat of jungle drums reverberating across the catwalk and images of Brazil’s world-famous Christ the Redeemer statue acting as a dramatic backdrop, Filipino designer Michael Cinco unveiled his spring/summer 2023 men’s collection in Dubai Design District on Wednesday.

As one of the most anticipated shows of this season’s Arab Fashion Week, which ends on Thursday, Cinco’s presentation brought his trademark glamour, traditionally reserved for red carpet dresses, to menswear.

Lavish outfits acted as a canvas for a vibrant palette, which shifted from fiery shades of orange to gentle shades of dandelion and mustard yellow.

Models carried oversized basket bags filled with flowers. Photo: Michael Cinco

The collection was inspired by Cinco’s recent travels to South America, he told The National. “The latest menswear collection is called The Impalpable Dream of Rio De Janeiro. I was inspired by my latest trip to Rio," he says. "I was in awe of the sunset at Ipanema Beach and vibe in the area. I love samba music and the festival spirit of Rio.

“I saw men wearing a lot of shorts and bombacha pants. I used a lot of flowy fabrics like organza in gradient sunset colours. I imagine men wearing shorts, flowing robes, kaftans and ponchos during cold nights on Copacabana Beach.”

On the runway, graphic geometric prints appeared on tunic tops and floor-sweeping kanduras, while blazers and cropped jackets were covered in painterly swirls and trompe l’oeil patterns. Capes and long flowing robes paid tribute to UAE culture.

Models also wore shorts and zip-up jackets decorated with sequins to create elevated athleisure.

The shimmering fabrics caught the light in multifaceted way as models made their way down the runway, some clutching oversized basket bags filled with multicoloured flowers. Shorts were paired with trainers and preppy-looking knee-length socks, while embroidered fabrics were dyed in ombre tones and then cut into loosely flowing kanduras and ponchos.

