Hacienda-style Mexican mansion with elevator to the beach on the market for $24 million

Mexico is an undeniably popular holiday destination, and its high-end resort towns are playgrounds for the rich and famous.

This week in International Property of the Week, we spotlight a striking beachfront property in Los Cabos, on the market for $23.85 million.

The key details

The stunning six bedroom property has 8.5 bathrooms, private infinity pools, an outdoor elevator with accesses to a private beach and a bar. It is spread across four floors and nearly 17,000 square feet.

The gardens of the house lead directly to a pristine beach.

International property of the week: Villa Love and Peace, Mexico. Photo: Engel & Volkers Los Cabos

What’s the story?

Talk about living on the edge. This luxury oceanfront property looks out over the dramatic Sea of Cortez, located on the Caleta Palmilla cliffside.

Aptly named Villa Love and Peace, the property was built in 2019 as the first house constructed on the hillside, and it is now part of a luxury estate of houses, securely located behind double private gates.

Spread across 16,756 square feet, the property has six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, with one half. The floors are connected by two elevators, one inside and the other providing direct access to a private beach cove.

Enter the property walking past lush native landscaping, floating steps, tranquil waterfall features and handcrafted stone walls. The entrance showcases the property, opening to flanking waterfalls and a dramatic fire pit.

Throughout the mansion, rooms benefit from views of the Sea of Cortez and floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the rooms in natural light. The expansive living and dining room features a custom chandelier from Israel, circular dining table built to accommodate 10 to 12 people and a fireplace.

International property of the week: Villa Love and Peace, Mexico. Photo: Engel & Volkers Los Cabos

The space then opens to the expansive and covered outdoor living area, which wraps around both the top and middle level spanning the width of the home, and blends many seating areas, outdoor kitchens, fire elements and two large infinity pools with integrated whirlpool.

The property has two kitchens complete with custom cabinetry, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and a giant marble island.

Each of the bedrooms come complete with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Keeping privacy in mind, the second level of the property has been designed for guests, offering separate living areas, pool and terrace, all accessible by elevator or via the inside or outside staircases.

At sea level, the beach garage features a full bathroom with shower, bar and storage for water sports gear.

The property will be sold partially furnished, and Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies will be accepted.

International property of the week: Villa Love and Peace, Mexico. Photo: Engel & Volkers Los Cabos

What the broker says

How often do properties of this standard come onto the market in Mexico?

Properties at this ultra-luxury level are typical for high-net-worth buyers. These exclusive opportunities are very much available in the Los Cabos market and, in fact, 2021 was the strongest year on record for the brokerage in Los Cabos since 1997. It saw several milestone sales with properties of this standard.

How popular is Mexico with buyers from the GCC?

The majority of our buyers are confident investors and people of high-net-worth from the US and Canada, as well as Europe, Russia, Asia and Australia.

What inspired the property's design?

The design is inspired by hacienda architecture; contemporary, white and transitional design with international influences as well as inspirations from the surrounding nature.

Vanessa Fukunaga, owner and president Engel & Volkers Los Cabos