Cyprus hotel turned into $2m luxury residence - international property of the week

One of the best-known boutique hotels on the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, is being transformed into beachfront residences.

The five-star Londa Hotel will be converted into 29 luxury homes conceptualised by architecture firm NMA and Parisian interior designer Thierry Lemaire. There are two, three and four-bedroom options available, each offering expansive sea views, private hot tubs or swimming pools, sunlit terraces and direct access to the beach.

Owners also have exclusive use of a residents-only spa, which includes a sauna, hammam and gym, and an indoor swimming pool flanked by a 35-metre-long terrace. Other facilities include a cellar, storage space, private parking and conference and meeting rooms.

Photo: Londa

The apartments sit within 1,000 square metres of private gardens and are surrounded by more than 450 square metres of vertical gardens, making it one of the greenest developments in Limassol.

Londa is located in a quiet enclave in the town’s so-called Tourist Area, meaning it is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and other amenities. Limassol is located on the southern coast of Cyprus and offers all the hallmarks of Mediterranean island living.

Lemaire’s Art Deco-inspired design for the interiors of the properties includes floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. A muted palette is elevated using marble, wood, copper and gold, in reference to the Cypriot coastline and sun. Open-plan living spaces are fitted with sumptuous corner sofas, marble-topped tables and bespoke kitchens.

The Art Deco-inspired design for the interiors of the properties includes floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Photo: Londa Hotel

Smart home features have been incorporated throughout the property, including keyless entry and one-time security passwords for guests, integrated smart systems to control lighting, audio, blinds and curtains, VRV heat pump air conditioning systems and photovoltaic panels on the roof that provide energy for all communal areas.

“For nearly 40 years, Londa provided luxury beach holidays and hosted politicians, presidents, celebrities and some of the most influential families of Cyprus,” says Matea Leko, marketing and sales director, Londa Residences.

Read more Luxury: The November issue

“By transforming our hotel into a limited number of high-end residences with uninterrupted sea views, we are maximising the potential of this magnificent location. It honours Limassol’s cultural landmarks and offers our future residents privacy and bespoke luxury for all senses, in a place where the elite have slept, dined and drank their morning coffee.”

Handover of the apartments is scheduled for summer 2023, with a guide price of €2 million ($2.3m). They are already proving popular, with 30 per cent of inventory reserved during the pre-launch phase. Londa Residences is also one of the only developments in Limassol that is exempt from VAT.