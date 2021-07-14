Property of the week: Dh35m Palm Jumeirah townhouse is one of Dubai's most colourful

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a townhouse on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

The property is set in the Palma Residences on the eastern side of the trunk, and comes with nine bedrooms within its 7,800 sq ft built-up space. It sits on a double plot.

It comes fully furnished with the option to purchase the artwork separately. It's on the market with LuxuryProperty.com.

What's the story?

This is an eye-popper in every respect – and a long way from your typical Palm Jumeirah mansion.

It's bright, it's vibrant and above all else is fun. You can't help but smile when you take in the craziness of it all.

Even when you strip away the art from the walls, you still have a home that is full of character, from its blue window frames and front door, to its archways and nooks.

And whether you like the art or not, it's not hard to get into the positive spirit of it all and appreciate what can be achieved inside a home when you let your creativity flow.

Furniture-wise, it's modern with fairly soft colourings and some classic wood in the main bedroom, which comes with a handy dressing room/lounge with views across the Palm. And, when looking out the window, down below is the property's other main attraction – the garden.

Stepping outside transports you to a Far Eastern hideaway inspired by Bali.

It's jungle-like with lush greenery consisting of a huge variety of plants and trees. The only thing missing is the monkeys swinging in the trees.

On one half of the garden is a swimming pool complete with a bright red bridge, and along with all of the stone heads and rustic outdoors furniture, the setting is an absolute success.

To top it off there's a gap in the hedge right at the back that leads straight to the beach.

The lounge is airy and bright. Courtesy luxuryproperty.com

What the brokers say ...

Have you seen anything quite this colourful in Dubai?

There is certainly an abundance of beautiful properties in the market, especially on the Palm. For me, what sets this townhouse apart and lends it its sense of colour is the extensive collection of artwork, which creates subtle focal points in every room and brings the aesthetic vision of the owner to life. About two years ago, this property was nominated as one of the Best Homes of the Year in Dubai owing to its unique aesthetic.

Will its character boost the chances of a sale (and for the right price) or make it more difficult?

A property of this calibre is unlikely to stay on the market long – the first half of 2021 has shown significant recovery and additional transactional growth versus last year and now more than ever, discerning buyers are seeking something extraordinary, unique and one of a kind. This home fits the bill.

The new owner will need a gardener to take care of all of those plants …

They will! The Balinese-inspired garden is one of my favourite parts of this home as it offers so much – relaxed leisure, an entertaining/party space and beautiful visuals that you can enjoy at any time of the day or night. So often, outdoor spaces are not fully realised but the same amount of care and attention to detail is on the inside as well as the outside of this gorgeous home. Gardeners currently operating within Palma Residences are not very expensive at all, so it will be a fairly minimal expense for that upkeep.

Are nine bedrooms necessary?

To put it simply – yes, they are! It's important to keep in mind that this is not a standard townhouse. It occupies a double plot with two individual homes that were merged into a "super townhouse" offering unparalleled space for a large family. A typical Palma townhouse offers five bedrooms, but given the flexible nature of the rooms and internal spaces of this property, it would be a great option for any buyer seeking a large, timeless family home.

Is it well-positioned on the Palm and is this townhouse style unusual in this area?

Palma Residences has a great location on the Eastern side of the Palm. It is the only villa community on the trunk, and thus enjoys proximity to all of the fantastic amenities on offer there, such as Nakheel Mall, Club Vista Mare and the newly opened viewing deck at Palm Tower. This also makes it very easy to get on and off the Palm, as it is close to the main roadway. This particular unit is very unusual given its size and finishing – a true hidden gem!

- Riccardo Scala, head of luxury sales & luxury leasing at LuxuryProperty.com

