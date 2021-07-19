Make your home Instagram-ready with timeless-style

With Instagram and Pinterest being the go-to for all things interior decor, it’s hard to know which items are a must-have and which fall under a trend that may likely never be seen again.

To allay some of the stress – and expense – of getting your home ‘Gram-ready, here we list three key items that are seen on social media repeatedly, timeless pieces that can elevate your decor without breaking the bank.

Candle culture

Candles in illustrated bone-china containers by artist Emma J Shipley at Amara

Candles are among the most accessible items to purchase – and are bona fide social media darlings. They needn’t be expensive and they don’t even have to be lit, but they do need to look great and smell divine. Whether a taper, a twist or in a pot, candles create a cosy feel and relaxing environment, ideal for a keen home design enthusiast.

Our current favourite is Dryppe Dubai, a home-grown company paving the way for contemporary curated candle design while aiding the environment and adding some of that influencer magic to a home. Using natural beeswax and organic cotton wicks, Dryppe has created premium candles that not only look good but also work to purify the environment, for a cleaner, non-toxic home.

Sustainability is at the root of Dryppe’s philosophy, and its candles – which retail from Dh60 – come in recyclable packaging and are made in limited batches helping to minimise waste.

If you’re looking for designer candles that add to your home’s luxe vibe, Amara has a range by artist Emma J Shipley, which retail from Dh478. The beautifully illustrated bone china containers the candles occupy are the focal point here. Once the candles are burnt, the artistic urns can be displayed on a shelf and used to hold trinkets.

Rise of the reissue

A reissue of the Flowerpot lamp by Verner Panton

As the name suggests, reissue refers to pieces of furniture from back catalogues and making a comeback, allowing you to own a classic piece of furniture design seen in museums and galleries. The reissue is a much-loved piece for a curated home and is often seen on social media.

Designer pieces from the 1950s and 1960s that have been reissued are becoming coveted items for the modern era and, given interior design’s cyclical nature, they look desirable rather than dated. The benefit of good design is that it lasts the test of time, and reissues are perfect for those who haven’t yet warmed up to the idea of preloved furniture.

One coveted reissue to look out for is the Carimate from Fritz Hansen, originally designed by Vico Magistretti in 1959 and reintroduced last year. Made by hand and to order, the chair has fast become one of the most coveted pieces for new and old collectors alike. Magistretti is considered one of the founding fathers of Italian design and is widely known for his experimental, striking works. The armchair has been re-released in black and red, with the latter honouring the original Carimate design commissioned for the eponymous golf club in Italy. It can be ordered from ikonhouse Dubai and retails for Dh4,800.

Another product of note, the Flowerpot lamp by Verner Panton was first issued in 1969 and is now mass-produced by &Tradition and available to buy from stores such as Designitch in Dubai or online from Finnish Design Shop, for Dh1,095.

The name and style came from the hippie love of the flower power movement of the 1960s, with Panton adopting that feel in many of his designs. The Flowerpot series has various styles and colourways for the modern age – with a USB portable edition launching last year – and it has become a regular feature on the social media feeds of designers, interior influencers and home enthusiasts.

Stylish stones

Maison Roca offers made-to-order marble and travertine pieces

Marble, terrazzo or travertine are other musts for house-proud owners. Whether it is Carrara marble with gorgeous veins or a fun-filled terrazzo with coloured flecks, there are some great pieces and price points on the market.

The 1970s-style travertine coffee table has made a comeback on Instagram, with brands such as ferm Living cashing in on this newfound passion for all things stone. There are, however, local companies that provide custom-made designs to help you achieve the desired look and offer a bespoke style to suit any customer.

Maison Roca, founded in Dubai by designer Colette Lewis this year, offers a curated collection of made-to-order marble and travertine pieces – from a candle to a dining table – that are at once simple, elegant and functional, along with a personalised design service. Fellow Dubai brand Custom No.9 – which has worked on pieces for Louvre Abu Dhabi and W Dubai – The Palm – is on a mission to end mass production and revolutionise bespoke customisation. Each piece is made-to-order and the customer is involved in the entire process, from marble selection to colourways.

Finally, Urban Nest provides the UAE with much loved high-end Dutch design, including the HKliving range that offers marble and terrazzo vases, trays and planters in quirky styles influenced by Roman and Greek architecture. From vases that can be layered at various heights on a shelf to novelty marble bookends, here is an affordable and easily achievable way to make your social media feed pop.