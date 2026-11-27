As if preparing to welcome a new baby isn’t enough to think about, between buying a crib, decorating the nursery, filling drawers with clothes and nappies and arranging maternity leave, there’s also the administrative side of things to consider.

Paperwork for the hospital, dual-language birth certificates, attested documents and visas are just a few aspects of the bureaucratic process that need to be carried out both before and after your little one is born in the UAE.

From the documents to take to the hospital and what comes first when it comes to health insurance, passports and an Emirates ID, to securing legal guardians for your child, four experts share all that new parents need to know.

What paperwork should you take to the hospital?

Add a documents check-list to your hospital bag planning. Getty Images Show caption: Add a documents check-list to your hospital bag planning. Ge…

Arguably more important than anything on the classic hospital bag checklist, in the UAE you will need to pack a specific list of documents.

“Parents-to-be need to bring valid passports for both the mother and the father along with valid UAE residence visa pages and Emirates IDs,” says Dr Caroline Jenitha, head of department and consultant obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Hospital in Mankhool. “They also need to bring an attested marriage certificate if they are married. If you were married outside the UAE, the certificate must be properly attested by the issuing country's authorities and then by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

In addition, parents need to bring their health insurance card and ensure they have arranged any pre-approvals required by the insurer.

“And don’t forget your medical and antenatal file,” says Dr Jenitha. “That’s your complete file containing pregnancy notes, ultrasound scans, lab test results, and if possible any medical reports and referral letter from the treating doctor.”

This is particularly important if you are giving birth in a hospital different to the one you have been visiting throughout your pregnancy or if your usual ob-gyn is not immediately available. It also ensures the delivery team has immediate access to your prenatal history.

What processes does the hospital take care of?

Administrative staff at the hospital are responsible for aspects of the registration process and will support you throughout.

“Following the delivery, the hospital will issue a physical birth notification for the newborn,” says Ajith Singh Rathod, operations manager at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital. “The hospital will then register the newborn through the EHS Online Portal, which is provided to healthcare facilities by the local health regulatory authority.”

To complete the registration process, parents must submit valid passports and Emirates IDs for both, a unique identification number for parents holding a visit visa, the attested marriage certificate in Arabic or English and the hospital-issued birth notification.

“Once all required documents have been submitted and verified, the application will be reviewed through the EHS Portal and forwarded for approval by the relevant health authority in the emirate where the child was born,” Rathod says.

Do not leave the hospital without …

The birth notification process will happen at the hospital, while the birth certificate will need to be applied for at a later date. Getty Images Show caption: The birth notification process will happen at the hospital, …

Following the birth notification process, hospital staff will provide you with certain documentation that needs to be kept safe for future use and referral.

“When mother and baby are cleared to leave, usually within 24 to 72 hours depending on the delivery type, the hospital will provide a discharge packet containing critical records,” explains Dr Jenitha.

“Firstly, the birth notification: this formal document details the date, time, gender and details of the newborn. It is crucial to note this is not the official birth certificate; you will need this notification to apply for the official birth certificate at a DHA or government preventive medicine office. They will also provide the discharge summary and information leaflet, which includes detailed medical records of the labour, delivery, postpartum recovery and newborn's birth statistics such as the Apgar scores, weight, measurements and physical assessment.”

Parents will also receive any prescriptions, medication instructions, specific care guidelines, follow-up appointment details, and the newborn’s vaccination and immunisation record card, which includes the BCG and hepatitis B doses given at the hospital.

How to get a birth certificate for your newborn

Once the hospital completes the birth notification process, an SMS will be sent to the registered parent’s mobile number with instructions to make the required payment online.

Says Rathod: “After successful payment, the parent will receive the electronic birth certificate. Parents who require the original physical birth certificate must visit the local EHS Public Health Department to collect the official hard copy.”

Emirates Health Services allows parents to select Arabic, English, or both when applying for the official birth certificate across all Emirates.

When giving birth as a foreign national in the UAE, parents are advised to request both an Arabic copy and an English copy so they have one for local UAE procedures and one for home-country records or passport applications. There is a fee for both, costing Dh70 each in Dubai; Dh50 each in Abu Dhabi through TAMM; and Dh65 each in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Additional attestation fees vary by emirate, as do delivery fees.

Is there different documentation for unmarried parents or single mothers?

If the father is unknown or absent, a court order may be required. Getty Images Show caption: If the father is unknown or absent, a court order may be req…

UAE-wide federal law issued in October 2022 recognised a child’s right to a birth certificate irrespective of whether their parents are married or if the father is unknown.

If unmarried parents wish to recognise the father’s parentage, “they may need to establish the child's parentage through Dubai Courts,” says Razeeb Z Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer at PRO and administrative services company FamilyVisa.ae. “This can involve approaching an Al Adheed service centre to initiate the necessary court procedure and obtain a judicial order.”

Across all Emirates, as per the law, getting a birth registration form requires the birth notification and a copy of the mother’s Emirates ID or passport. If the father is known, there needs to be an acknowledgement of parentage, and if the father is unknown or absent, a court order is required.

Abdulla adds: “For a single mother, particularly where the father is absent or parentage has not been formally acknowledged, additional legal documentation or a court order may be required before the birth certificate can be issued. Unlike the straightforward process for married parents, these cases can involve additional legal formalities and must be assessed individually.”

Does the baby automatically go on a parent's health insurance?

“Newborns are generally covered under their mother’s health insurance for the first 30 days after birth, subject to the policy terms and applicable coverage limits,” says Abdulla. “After this initial period, separate insurance coverage must be arranged for the child.”

Parents should check with their individual insurer regarding rules for dependents and in accordance with UAE laws, health insurance must also be secured before the Emirates ID is applied for.

What comes next: passport, visa or Emirates ID?

Applying for the passport comes first, as you need that to apply for an Emirates ID. Requirements to obtain a passport depend on individual country processes and while some may allow you to apply at the embassy or consulate in the UAE, other countries require you to send off for it using registered post.

“Once the baby's passport and attested birth certificate are available and health insurance is arranged, the residence visa and Emirates ID applications can be processed,” says Abdulla.

“For a newborn baby born in the UAE, there is no need to obtain a separate entry permit or complete a change-of-status procedure, and both the residence visa and Emirates ID applications can be completed remotely without the baby or parents visiting an immigration office.”

Visa and Emirates ID applications are done together via the UAE’s Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) website or app, through General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) smart services, or an Amer centre. Once approved and issued, the Emirates ID is delivered via courier.

Are there services to outsource all processes to?

Applying for your newborn's passport comes first, as it is needed to apply for an Emirates ID. Getty Images Show caption: Applying for your newborn's passport comes first, as it is n…

While newborn processes in the UAE are streamlined with online payments for ease of use, administrative tasks can still feel like an extra burden to overwhelmed new parents,

Many documentation services across the UAE can step in for a fee, including Docman, whose packages start from Dh1,445, and Virtual Pro, whose full newborn service starts from Dh1,510.

“Almost everything can be handled remotely, without visiting government offices, and the documents can be delivered directly to their address,” says Abdulla.

Services provided by such companies include assistance with birth certificate applications and delivery, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs attestation, verification and preparation of the required documentation, newborn residence visa applications and issuance, Emirates ID applications and delivery arrangements and guidance throughout the process, including assistance with embassy and consulate requirements.

Establishing guardianship for your newborn

It might not be something new mums and dads want to think about, but putting legal processes in place to ensure your child is taken care of in the event of the parents’ death can be a huge weight off their shoulders.

“Parents should consider both who would care for their children and who would have the legal authority to manage their affairs,” says Anton Pirinen, founder of UAE estate planning platform Blanket. “Without appropriate arrangements, these questions are left to the applicable default rules and court procedures, which may produce a different outcome from what the parents expected.”

A recent YouGov study in which Blanket participated found that 76 per cent of foreign national parents in the UAE do not have formalised guardianship arrangements. If parents have not formally appointed guardians, the default legal rules of the UAE apply, with the court establishing custody and guardianship arrangements. Temporary care may also need to be arranged while the longer-term position is resolved.

“That means thinking about a trusted person who could look after them immediately, as well as the person who would take on their upbringing over the longer term,” says Pirinen. “For an expat family, those may be different people: a close friend in the UAE for the immediate period and a sibling or another relative overseas for the longer term. A properly prepared and registered will can record both temporary and permanent guardian nominations.”