Snakes, scorpions and spiders: What to do if you encounter them in the UAE

A snake slithers across a garden. A scorpion is discovered beneath a flowerpot. A gecko clings to a villa wall. For many UAE residents, the first instinct is the same: panic, followed by a frantic search for pest control.

But according to Theo Busschau, a herpetologist and evolutionary biologist at NYU Abu Dhabi, that reaction is often not only unnecessary but also ultimately harmful.

While many people are quick to rescue stray cats and dogs, the same compassion rarely extends to the country's native wildlife. Yet creatures such as snakes, spiders, scorpions and geckos have lived in the UAE's deserts before cities, roads and villas appeared.

"They are part of the natural heritage of the UAE," Busschau tells The National. "These animals and their ancestors have lived here long before any humans and definitely long before the UAE existed."

Fear of the unknown

Much of the fear surrounding these animals stems from unfamiliarity, Busschau says. For residents, encounters with snakes or scorpions are so uncommon that seeing one can come as a genuine shock. Pop culture hasn't helped either.

"Unfortunately, this fear is also fed by the media," he says. "These animals are often portrayed as villains or extremely dangerous in movies."

He also points to misinformation circulating online, where exaggerated claims about dangerous wildlife can spread quickly. That fear often leads to an immediate call to pest control. However, Busschau believes that, in many cases, it should not. "The majority of the small animals we see entering our homes in the city are harmless."

Yellow-bellied sea snake, Pelamis platurus, is found in the UAE's waters. Alamy Info

Even when venomous species wander into residential areas, he says that they are not actively seeking out people. "Trust me, these animals don't want to be there either and would happily go away if given the chance."

Instead of immediately trying to remove or kill an animal, Busschau recommends first allowing it to leave on its own. If necessary, residents can gently encourage it towards an exit using a long broom from a safe distance, provided they do not attempt to handle it directly and are comfortable doing so.

If the animal cannot leave safely, or there are concerns about an injured animal or a potentially dangerous situation, he recommends contacting the relevant municipality or environmental authority where assistance is available, rather than relying on conventional pest control services.

Nature's own pest control

Busschau says that one reason these animals deserve greater appreciation is the role they play in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

"These animals are what we call mesopredators," he says. "They form a critical part of the ecosystem and food web, where they are the predators for smaller animals and also prey to larger animals.

"Considering that their prey, like rodents and insects, or even other reptiles, are considered pests to most people, they collectively act as important natural pest control."

Quote No snake, scorpion or spider in the UAE is going to attack or try harm a human intentionally. Bites and stings towards humans are defensive Theo Busschau ,

herpetologist and evolutionary biologist at NYU Abu Dhabi

That means the very animals many residents fear are quietly helping to keep other nuisance species under control. Despite their reputation, Busschau says the UAE's wildlife is rarely aggressive.

"No snake, scorpion or spider in the UAE is going to attack or try harm a human intentionally," he says. "Bites and stings towards humans are defensive."

Even the country's most venomous snakes can often be misunderstood.

"There are some myths that when these snakes bite, you only have a few minutes to get to the hospital before you die, or that there is no antivenom to treat bites," he says. "This is simply not true."

While venomous bites should always be treated as medical emergencies requiring immediate attention, Busschau says many of the stories shared online exaggerate the danger.

"The same applies to scorpion stings and spider bites." House geckos are another frequent victim of misinformation.

Many homeowners worry that they spread disease, but Busschau says the evidence behind these fears is often taken out of context. "You are more likely to get food poisoning from your delivery than from the geckos," he says.

What to do

Busschau's first piece of advice is simple: "Don't try to kill it."

He also advises residents not to attempt to catch snakes or other wildlife unless they are properly trained to do so.

"Globally, a large proportion of snake bites occur when people intentionally interact with them, either trying to kill them or handle venomous snakes,” he adds.

A male Orthochirus glabrifrons scorpion at Wadi Saham in Fujairah. Photo: Balazs Buzas Info

If an animal is outdoors, the best approach is often to leave it alone.

"If you encounter these animals outside or in your garden, you can let them be," he says. "Observe them from a safe distance, scorpions and snakes will move along and you probably won't see them again."

If it enters a home, opening doors or windows may allow it to leave naturally. Otherwise, gently directing it towards an exit from a safe distance may be enough.

The biggest mistake, he says, is panic. "When you run, you cannot observe where the animal is going."

Trying to imitate wildlife handlers seen on television or social media is another common error.

"Some people even go as far as buying handling equipment but have no idea how to use it," he says. "This puts the person in danger of being bitten or stung and puts the animal in danger of being injured."

Learning to coexist

An eco-friendly way to deter geckos is to turn off outdoor lights at night. Photo: Ahmed Al Busaidi Info

Busschau believes prevention is far more effective than extermination.

Keeping homes uncluttered, disposing of food waste properly and reducing insects around the home can make properties less attractive to wildlife.

One simple change can also reduce encounters with geckos.

"If you want to get rid of them, the simple eco-friendly solution would obviously be to turn your outdoor lights off at night or use warmer colours like yellow or even red lights that attract fewer bugs."

For homeowners with gardens, he also recommends planting more native vegetation and avoiding excessive watering, both of which can reduce insect numbers without relying on pesticides.

Busschau recommends planting more native vegetation and avoiding excessive watering to reduce insects. Lee Hoagland / The National Info

Perhaps most importantly, Busschau encourages residents to become more familiar with the wildlife around them rather than fear it.

"The best I could recommend anyone to do is to learn more about the animals around you," he says. "When you see an animal where you live you can look it up or post a photograph to the iNaturalist app. Experts can give you the correct identification of the animal and you can learn more about it, and whether it is dangerous or not."

Greater understanding, he says, often replaces fear with perspective. Most wildlife encounters involve animals that are not looking for conflict but are trying to avoid it.

"In any ecosystem, even in Africa with elephants and lions, humans are right at the top of the dominance hierarchy," he says. "Any animal you encounter – no matter how dangerous they may be – has an inherent fear of humans."