Gucci marks 100th anniversary with new exhibition in Florence

To mark the 100th birthday of the house of Gucci, the company launched an expansive exhibition in the city where it all started, Florence.

Called Archetypes, the exhibition at Gucci Garden on the city's Piazza della Signoria is a celebration of the latest chapter in the brand's story, which began in 1921 when Guccio Gucci began selling high-end travel bags.

The interior of a New York subway for the autumn / winter 2015 Urban Daydream collection. Courtesy Gucci

The brand is now under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, who during his short tenure – six and a half years – has upended the codes of the house, shifting it from being a label known for being expensive but dull, to a dazzling, mismatched celebration of fashion.

Case in point, the first fashion show of Gucci's centennial year, called Aria, was a collaboration with another subversive fashion powerhouse, Balenciaga.

From the Gucci Collectors show campaign for autumn / winter 2018, a mirrored hall of clocks, wigs, butterflies, stuffed toys and sneakers. Courtesy Gucci

Perhaps fittingly then, this birthday exhibition focuses not on the history of the house, but its meteoric rise under Michele, with vignettes build of some of his most startling advertising campaigns. Imagined as an immersive, multimedia experience, it recreates 15 of Michele’s most watershed campaigns, which the designer described during the accompanying press conference as being a “playground of emotions”.

Corridors come scrawled with graffiti, in a nod to the pre-fall 2018 show, which echoed the student riots of Paris in May 1968. From the autumn 2018 Gucci Collectors collection, there is a mirrored hall lined with wigs, butterflies, stuffed toys and even cuckoo clocks, each one set to a different time.

One room is made to look like the Berlin nightclub bathroom featured in the spring 2016 campaign, while another is the interior of a club itself, complete with a breakdancing duo (pre-fall 2017). The New York subway carriage from Michele's first campaign, for autumn/winter 2015, has been rebuilt, down even to the rubber flooring, while from the autumn/winter 2017 Gucci and Beyond show, there is a miniaturised cast of models fleeing a tyrannosaurus rex.

An installation of the autumn / winter 2017 campaign for Gucci and Beyond, as part of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition in Florence. Courtesy Gucci

Of his wildly unpredictable vision, Michele explained that he is drawn to newness, calling himself "an eclectic; I fall in love with a bit of everything; I get tired of everything".

Michele's unbridled imagination has helped redraw the lines of what constitutes men's and women's fashion. He has dressed men (including singer Harry Styles) in pussy-bow blouses and even dresses, while cladding women in everything from men's suiting to Marie Antoinette style wigs and gowns. Of his unique vision, which has helped Gucci achieve record growth, Michele said: "Fashion has the great capacity to interpret and to collect what is happening now ... to narrate the exact moment."

As part of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition, the Soul Scene campaign from pre-fall 2017 has been recreated. Courtesy Gucci

Of the danger of remaining static in fashion, Michele explained that “if fashion and the fashion market want to continue to have a stage, there needs to be some sort of movement".

Through diverse casting of both models for his shows and campaigns, as well as the breaking of gender "rules", Michele said he hopes his clothes speak to a wide range of people, "of all types, of all sizes, of all races, of all origins. Six and a half years ago, in my opinion, it was not so and therefore I am very happy".

The show will run in Florence for two weeks only, before touring seven cities, including Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul.

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

