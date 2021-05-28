Wikipedia announces winners of its Ramadan food photography contest

This last Ramadan, Wikipedia called on volunteer photographers in the Levant region to capture photos of their daily dishes during the holy month.

Titled The Levant Food Photo Contest, the competition is a push to enrich and support regional content on the platform. Images were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, free to use by media as well as help illustrate articles on Arabic Wikipedia pages.

A total of 171 photos were submitted, out of which five were selected as winning images.

Palestinian photographer Osama Silwadi, who judged the competition, told The National that he was primarily looking for pictures that showed the cultural and civilisational aspect of food preparation and table arrangement.

"Food and cooking are among the most important cultural aspects of any people," he said. "Food photography isn't easy either. It requires knowledge and taste in organisation and design, and good choice of colour and backgrounds that work with the dish."

The five winning images were of the following dishes in order from first place to fifth place: hummus with meat, grilled fish, kollaj stuffed with cream, shakshuka and stuffed vegetables. The images will now be used in Wikipedia entries for those dishes.

The winners have also received certificates and awards, although details have not been disclosed.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

