Amsterdam restaurant Taiko to open in Dubai this autumn

Taiko, an Asian dining concept from Amsterdam's famous Conservatorium Hotel, is coming to Dubai.

The award-winning restaurant, helmed and founded by chef Schilo van Coevorden, will launch at the soon-to-open Sofitel Dubai Wafi this autumn.

It will be the first international outpost of the venue, and marks van Coevorden's return to the emirate's restaurant scene after 20 years away.

Dark, reflective materials and dim lighting will greet customers at the refined-looking restaurant, which will also offer live drum performances and DJ sets on the weekend.

The food at Taiko is inspired by Asia, but also serves up a contemporary twist. The chef plans to take advantage of the local produce available in the region and create new specialities, such as a wagyu biryani, as well as serve house favourites, including his watermelon sashimi and Taiko Fried Chicken.

The drinks menu is influenced by a speakeasy in downtown Roppongi, in Tokyo, Japan.

“I am thrilled to be opening Taiko in Dubai,” van Coevorden said in a statement. “During my time spent in Dubai previously, a Bedouin told me an old saying: ‘If you eat the head of a helwayoo – the best local fish – you will always return back to Dubai.’

"After more than 20 years, I’m excited to be returning to a city that has played such an important part in my career.”

Van Coevorden started his career in Rotterdam, before moving to London and then on to Dubai, where he worked at Hyatt for a 120-seater Mediterranean restaurant.

He then formed part of the opening team for the pyramids complex at Wafi City, where his main focus was on the flagship restaurant, Sphinx. He opened and operated that spot for two years, before he left to travel and work around Asia and Europe.

Dutch chef Schilo van Coevorden. Courtesy Sofitel Wafi Dubai

He isn’t the first notable chef to announce he’s opening a venue at the new hotel.

In June, it was revealed that award-winning French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud – the man behind New York's two Michelin-starred hot spot Restaurant Daniel – will also open Brasserie Boulud in September.

