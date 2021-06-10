Al Baik: Saudi Arabia's famous chicken brand to open in The Dubai Mall

Al Baik, a fast-food brand from Saudi Arabia that has garnered a cult following thanks to its signature crispy chicken and reasonable prices, is finally coming to the UAE.

The brand announced it will be opening its first UAE branch in one of The Dubai Mall's food courts. A firm date has yet to be confirmed.

The new 355-square-metre venue will serve more than just the fried chicken it is so famous for. A wide array of seafood, grilled dishes, vegetarian options (such as falafel sandwiches), side dishes, desserts and beverages will also be available.

Al Baik is known for its crispy chicken. Instagram / @albaik

The launch has been organised in collaboration with ServQuest, a company by Abu Dhabi's National Holding, which said it is "dedicated to operating and expanding Al Baik across the seven emirates".

“Many visitors to Saudi Arabia return with fond memories of Al Baik,” said Karim Hajjali, chief executive of ServQuest. "Likewise, Saudis and former KSA residents living overseas will often find themselves craving for Al Baik dishes.

"We are proud to partner with this much-loved brand on its long-awaited arrival to the UAE and are delighted to introduce diners in Dubai to the unmistakable taste of one of the kingdom’s unmissable culinary treats."

Al Baik was founded in Jeddah in 1974 and has since amassed a huge following.

It has previously been named by CNN as one of the eight foreign fast-food chains worth trying. It also regularly features in surveys of most popular brands in the region.

Given its popularity, it comes as no surprise that the brand is expanding exponentially. It recently opened an eight-lane drive-thru for food trucks in the Saudi city of Tabuk that attracted a queue of cars more than four kilometres long.

Al Baik also opened two branches in Bahrain towards the end of 2020.

Update: This article previously stated Al Baik would be opening this weekend, as per a statement given to The National by The Dubai Mall.