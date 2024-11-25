Dubai's viral kunafa chocolate bar now available in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents with a sweet tooth now have direct access to the chocolate bar made in Dubai that has gone <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/26/viral-desserts-fix-chocolate-dubai/" target="_blank">viral</a>. Fix Dessert Chocolatier, founded by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda, creates chocolate bars with a Middle Eastern twist. One of its most popular products is the kunafa-filled chocolate named Can’t Get Knafeh of It. The chunky bar is made of shredded filo pastry and pistachio cream encased in milk chocolate, and it is hugely popular on social media. Other flavours include baklava, karak and Lotus Biscoff. One TikTok video showing the kunafa-inspired chocolate bar has been viewed more than 90 million times, with many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/" target="_blank">foodies </a>and content creators from around the world uploading videos of themselves sampling it. Fix Dessert Chocolatier has no physical store, website, social media sales or authorised resellers, but has been trying to expand its capacity. Its chocolate bars are exclusively sold on Deliveroo for Dh68.25 at two designated time slots, 2pm and 5pm. At the peak of its social media success in Dubai, the company was reportedly fulfilling 100 orders per minute. “Our commitment has always been to expand our reach and Abu Dhabi was always our next stop,” says Hammouda. The popularity of the chocolate has spawned many spin-offs, including a limited-edition bar by chocolatier Lindt called Dubai Chocolate, available in parts of Europe. Closer to home, versions of pistachio-filled chocolate have appeared in many shops and online retailers. At Carrefour, for example, the 100g Choco Zen Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate Bar costs Dh25.75, while the Lucca Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate retails at Lulu for Dh17 for a 135g bar. Just Fresh restaurant offers a Pistacho Kunafa Bar for Dh45 via Talabat, and dessert shop Casa Pons’ version retails for Dh78 on Amazon for “an extra-large size”.