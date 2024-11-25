The chocolate bar by Fix has a kunafa-inspired filling with phyllo pastry and pistachio cream. @fixdessertchocolatier / Instagram
The chocolate bar by Fix has a kunafa-inspired filling with phyllo pastry and pistachio cream. @fixdessertchocolatier / Instagram

Lifestyle

Food

Dubai's viral kunafa chocolate bar now available in Abu Dhabi

Fix Dessert Chocolatier expands reach to the capital by making its popular product available on Deliveroo

One Carlo Diaz

November 25, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender