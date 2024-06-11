Ronaldo and Nadal's Spanish restaurant open in Dubai, plus other new venues to try in June

Two months after Toto, a fine-dining Italian restaurant backed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, opened in Abu Dhabi, the sports stars have now brought their second brand, Tatel, to the UAE – this time in Dubai.

Here's what you can expect from the UAE outpost, as well as three other new restaurants to sample this month.

Tatel

Cuisine: Spanish

Alongside Nadal and Ronaldo, LA Lakers champion Pau Gasol is the third celebrity backer at Tatel, which has branches in Madrid, Ibiza, Beverly Hills and Mexico City. The Dubai outpost – complete with a cobbled-effect floor and mirrored ceiling – is located in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection.

On the menu are dishes prepared with ingredients imported from Spain, including classic potato omelette; Spanish potato salad; Balfego tuna carpaccio; slow-cooked beef ribs; semolina risotto with black truffle; and a dramatic torrija vasca for dessert.

Torrija vasca, or Spanish bread pudding, is served caramelised at Tatel. Photo: Mabel Hospitality

Open daily, 7pm-1am; Downtown Dubai; 04 215 2121

Five Guys

Cuisine: Fast food, breakfast

With 15 branches in the UAE alone, Five Guys is by no means new. However, its latest launch – at Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport – is the brand's first licensed outpost in the region. This one also serves a branch-exclusive breakfast menu.

Gourmet burgers aside, Five Guys also has hot dogs and skin-on fries, plus grilled cheese sandwiches, egg sandwiches and egg & cheese as part of the all-day breakfast menu.

Open daily, 24x7; Dubai International Terminal 3; 04 395 0921

Vietnamese Foodies

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Yet another licensed outpost of an established brand, the seventh branch of Vietnamese Foodies opened at Expo City this month. The dog-friendly venue has outdoor and indoor seating.

On the menu are a medley of healthy dishes, including its signature 14-hour beef brisket bone broth, plus vegan pho, rice paper rolls with avocado wasabi prawns, and banh mi sandwiches.

Open daily, 10am-8pm; Expo City; 050 616 9430

Shvili Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Georgian

A rendering of the children's play area in the Abu Dhabi branch. Photo: Shvili

Slated to open imminently in the capital is a branch of Georgian restaurant Shvili, which has two outposts in Dubai. Known for hearty dishes, the restaurant also has a play area to keep little ones entertained.

On the menu are khinkali dumplings and khachapuri flatbreads, as well as chicken thigh in walnut sauce; dolma; borsch soup; veal stew; and kebabs.

Opens in June; The Galleria Al Maryah Island