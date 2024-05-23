Osteria Funkcoolio leads new UAE restaurant openings in May

While restaurants open en masse during the UAE's cooler months, there are still some operators who choose to launch their venues in the summer. Here are three to sample.

Aretha, Dubai

Cuisine: French, international

Expect dinner with a side of live and lively music at Aretha by Rikas, the hospitality group behind Chez Wam, Lana Lusa, Mimi Kakushi and Xu. Located in the buzzing St Regis Gardens, The Palm, the restaurant offers retro-chic decor in keeping with its focus on music from the 1960s and 1970s.

Aretha is a dinner and live music venue. Photo: Rikas Hospitality Group

On the menu are premium dishes such as foie gras terrine, black truffle pizzetta and poached egg caviar with crispy potato and Parmesan emulsion for appetisers; and Dover sole meuniere, Wagyu rossini, rock lobster and caramelised duck breast for mains. Desserts include fruit-infused cheesecake and pavlova, and even the tiramisu comes with strawberries.

Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm-3am; Palm Jumeirah; 04 880 5242

Berenjak, Sharjah

Cuisine: Persian

Koobideh kebab. Photo: Berenjak

Merely months after the London-born restaurant came to Dubai, Berenjak has opened a second outpost in Sharjah.

Located in the Aljada community, the restaurant is inspired by Iranian townhouses, with their traditional Persian artworks, velvet curtains, high ceilings and vintage chandeliers.

On the menu are mezze such as black chickpea hummus and panir sabzi; kebabs such as minced koobideh lamb, marinated jujeh chicken and beef tikkeh masti with saffron water, chilli, yoghurt, onions and red pepper. The restaurant also serves traditional lamb stew that can be washed down with black lime sharbat.

Sunday to Thursday, noon-11.30am; Friday and Saturday, noon-12.30am; Al Jada; www.sevenrooms.com

Osteria Funkcoolio, Dubai

Cuisine: Itameshi

Duck-stuffed capeletti with dashi and mascarpone. Leslie Pableo for The National

The brainchild of Michelin-lauded chef Akmal Anuar (of 11 Woodfire fame), the intriguingly named restaurant in Port De La Mer is designed like a vintage postcard – think a green ceiling, floral wallpaper, enormous chandeliers and booths with red leather seats. And it serves a blend of Japanese-Italian, or Itameshi cuisine.

This means pasta dishes with dashi or five spice; and risotto made from Koshihikari sushi rice. The sea bass comes with sudachi, a lime-like fruit from Shikoku Island, while the pizza has toppings of shrimp and aji amarillo.

Wednesday to Monday, 3pm-11pm; Jumeirah 1; 050 284 7173