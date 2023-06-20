Two Dubai restaurants rank among 50 best in the world

The world of gastronomy came together in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday evening to celebrate the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, with two Dubai venues making the list.

The awards ceremony, held at the city’s Les Arts Opera House, honours the pinnacle of gastronomic talent from 24 territories across five continents.

Dubai's Tresind Studio (No 11) was named Best Restaurant in Middle East and Africa, ahead of Orfali Bros Bistro (No 46).

Lima’s Central won the award for World’s Best Restaurant as well as Best Restaurant in South America. Central was followed by Disfrutar in Barcelona and Diverxo in Madrid.

Tresind Studio, which used to be tucked in the corner of the main Tresind restaurant at voco hotel, last year moved to Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

It serves a set tasting menu, which changes every four months: think wood apple pani puri, ghee roast crab with burnt cinnamon and curry leaf tempura, and morel pulao with Assam tea dashi.

Dubai's Orfali Bros Bistro was a newcomer to the list this year, claiming the position of No 46 on the highly competitive list.

In January, the restaurant was named this year's No 1 restaurant in the Mena region.

Orfali Bros Bistro is a modern, minimalist venue in Jumeirah.

Its menu is an exercise in boundary-pushing, experimenting with taste, textures and ingredients to create something unique, from red umami prawns to fluffy pides in various creative flavours.

Expand Autoplay Two stars: Tresind Studio, Nakheel Mall

“It gives me great pleasure to share the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 and celebrate the fantastic achievement of Central as the new No1,” said William Drew, director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

“This year’s list continues to show the breadth of culinary talent across the globe, and we look forward to seeing how it evolves even further in 2024 and beyond.”

The 2023 list includes 12 restaurants making their debut.

Pia Salazar of Nuema, Quito, received the World's Best Pastry Chef Award.

Fyn in Cape Town won the Flor de Cana Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Table by Bruno Verjus (No 10) in Paris took homes the Highest New Entry Award.

Atomix (No 8) was awarded the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award, as the New York restaurant climbs 25 places from the 2022 list

Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award went to Julien Royer of Odette, Singapore

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list is voted for by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmands who make up the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy.

The academy comprises 27 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairman.

Professional services consultancy Deloitte independently adjudicates the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, including the ranking from 51-100.

This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting lists are protected.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants – full list

1 – Central, Lima

2 – Disfrutar, Barcelona

3 – Diverxo, Madrid

4 – Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo

5 – Alchemist, Copenhagen

6 – Maido, Lima

7 – Lido 84, Gardone Riviera

8 – Atomix, New York

9 – Quintonil, Mexico City

10 – Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

11 – Tresind Studio, Dubai

12 – A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

13 – Pujol, Mexico City

14 – Odette, Singapore

15 – Le Du, Bangkok

16 – Reale, Castel di Sangro

17 – Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

18 – Steirereck, Vienna

19 – Don Julio, Buenos Aires

20 – Quique Dacosta, Denia

21 – Den, Tokyo

22 – Elkano, Getaria

23 – Kol, London

24 – Septime, Paris

25 – Belcanto, Lisbon

26 – Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau

27 – Florilege, Tokyo

28 – Kjolle, Lima

29 – Borago, Santiago

30 – Frantzen, Stockholm

31 – Mugaritz, San Sebastian

32 – Hisa Franko, Kobarid

33 – El Chato, Bogota

34 – Uliassi, Senigallia

35 – Ikoyi, London

36 – Plenitude, Paris

37 – Sezanne, Tokyo

38 – The Clove Club, London

39 – The Jane, Antwerp

40 – Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

41 – Le Calandre, Rubano

42 – Piazza Duomo, Alba

43 – Leo, Bogota

44 – Le Bernardin, New York

45 – Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

46 – Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

47 – Mayta, Lima

48 – La Grenouillere, La Madeleine-sous-Montreuil

49 – Rosetta, Mexico City

50 – The Chairman, Hong Kong