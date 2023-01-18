Celebrity chefs to descend on Abu Dhabi for series of fine-dining nights

Mena's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list will be announced at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on January 30.

However, there's plenty to look forward to before and after the ceremony in terms of special menus (aka 50 Best Signature Sessions) put together by some of the most famous chefs in the world in an array of the capital's finest restaurants.

Here's a selection of dinners (and one afternoon tea) to choose from for a special occasion or simply to partake in a limited-time menu from a celebrity chef.

Hiroyasu Kawate x 99 Sushi

Japanese chef Hiroyasu Kawate will put together an omakase experience at Michelin-starred restaurant 99 Sushi

Available for one night only, this omakase experience will leave diners in the expert hands of Hiroyasu Kawate. The Japanese chef leads the award-winning restaurant Florilege in Tokyo, and will serve alongside the team of 99 Sushi, one of three Michelin-starred restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

January 27; Dh990; The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 672 3333

Darren Teoh x Otoro

Hand rolls at Otoro

Another limited-time meal comes courtesy of Darren Teoh, chef-founder of Dewakan. The Kuala Lumpur restaurant was voted the Best Restaurant in Malaysia by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. Teoh will present a six-course menu at two different sittings. He'll be supported by the team at Otoro, the first Abu Dhabi restaurant from chef Akmal Anuar, of 11 Woodfire fame.

January 27; Dh625; Al Maqta; reservations@otoroabudhabi.com

Flavours of 50 Best

Paying an ode to the UAE's love of brunches, this evening brunch marks a first for the 50 Best team. The four-hour meal, which starts at 6.30pm at Graphos Social Kitchen, will be put together by four award-winning chefs: Mexican chef Santiago Lastra of Kol, London; the aforementioned Japanese maestro Kawate; Mauro Colagreco, chef-owner of Mirazur, France; and pastry chef Maira Yeo of Cloudstreet, Singapore.

January 28; Dh495; Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island; www.sevenrooms.com

Karim Bourgi x Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

A mainstay on the UAE dining scene, pastry chef Karim Bourgi (of La Maison du Chocolat Paris and Hermes Paris Cafe fame) will whip up a decadent afternoon tea. Famous for French-style patisserie, Bourgi will partner with Sumeda Palihakkara, executive pastry chef at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the host hotel of the 50 Best ceremony.

January 28 and 31; from Dh230; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; 02 811 5666

Tala Bashmi x Oak Room

Bahraini chef Tala Bashmi is known for her fusion and experimental cuisine, best experienced at her Manama restaurant Fusions by Tala. In Abu Dhabi, Mena's Best Female Chef 2022 will take over the kitchen at the Oak Room for one unforgettable night of culinary delights.

January 28; from Dh500; Abu Dhabi Edition; 02 208 0000

Vicky Cheng x Dai Pai Dong

Celebrate Chinese New Year with an authentic Cantonese menu at Dai Pai Dong. As part of the 50 Best Signature Sessions, the menu has been curated by Vicky Cheng, the Hong Kong chef behind French-Chinese restaurant Vea, in collaboration with Dai Pai Dong’s chef Nie Dong.

January 28; from Dh888; Rosewood Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5588

Massimiliano Alajmo x Talea by Antonio Guida

Fans of authentic Italian cuisine need look no further than a meal put together by Massimiliano Alajmo, the youngest chef to gain three Michelin stars, which he earned at Le Calandre; and award-winning chef Luigi Stinga of Michelin-starred restaurant Talea by Antonio Guida.

January 29; Dh700; Emirates Palace; 02 690 7999

Jessica Rosval x Cafe Milano

Another award-winning female chef part of the 50 Best Signature Sessions roster, Jessica Rosval is Canadian, lives in Italy and runs Casa Maria Luigia. This luxury boutique guesthouse-restaurant, in turn, comes from the team behind the three Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana. At Cafe Milano, Rosval will serve a multi-course Italian dinner.

January 31; Dh870; Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi; cafemilano.abudhabi@fourseasons.com

Lennox Hastie x BBQ Al Qasr

The grillmaster behind Firedoor, a famed barbecue-style restaurant in Sydney, Lennox Hastie will serve a seven-course meal at BBQ Al Qasr. The smoke and fire-cooked menu will include dishes such as 200-day dry-aged beef rib, paperbark grilled fish and smoky crab with corn.

January 31; Dh700; Emirates Palace; www.mandarinoriental.com

Athanasios Kargatzidis x Almayass

A Lebanese feast awaits at Almayass, a restaurant that was recently honoured by the Michelin Guide in its Bib Gourmand category. Behind the counter is Athanasios “Chef Tommy” Kargatzidis, whose restaurant Baron was named the Best Restaurant in Lebanon at Mena's 50 Best Restaurants 2022.

February 1; from Dh600; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; email reservation.ad@almayass.com