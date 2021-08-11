Look inside: CZNBurak Burger to open in The Dubai Mall on Sunday

When famed Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, better known as CznBurak, opened his first Dubai restaurant in 2020, it attracted a great deal of attention.

Fuelled by the chef’s celebrity status – Burak is known for his larger-than-life grin and his over-the-top culinary creations on Instagram – it wasn’t long before people were queuing up outside, despite the sprawling restaurant’s capacity to seat more than 600.

So when the chef announced he would be opening another concept – CZNBurak Burger – in The Dubai Mall, it's easy to assume it'll be much of the same when it opens on Sunday.

The National got a look at the new restaurant before the launch. Here’s everything you need to know.

The interiors

A first look inside CZNBurak Burger in Dubai Mall, Dubai

It’s a far cry from his fine-dining restaurant located in Downtown Dubai. Instead, expect more of a casual American diner vibe with bright shades of red and yellow, neon signs on the walls and a counter where you can place orders and see dishes being whipped up. There’s even a neon sign that reads “Keep on Smiling”, a little tribute to the always-grinning star chef.

There are booths, as well as tables and chairs, while a fake tree in the centre takes pride of place, surrounded by a circular counter and bar stools (great for those grabbing a quick bite). There’s outdoor seating, too, with brightly coloured chairs and tables.

The restaurant is located on the lower ground level of The Dubai Mall, right next to The Hummingbird Bakery, with outdoor seating on The Dubai Fountain promenade, meaning you can enjoy stellar fountain views with your burger, although the Burj Khalifa is out of sight.

The food

The giant burger at CZNBurak Burger. Chris Whiteoak / The National

CZNBurak Burger is a new brand, and the selling point is its craft burgers. A signature burger features a patty that is stuffed with cheese and topped with fried onion, mushrooms and beef bacon, a tasty melange.

While there's also a regular beef burger and cheeseburger on the menu, those looking for something a tad different should try the lamb kofta burger. The patty is infused with local herbs, and topped with tahini sauce, onion, tomato, jalapeno, crispy onion, ketchup and mustard, offering a wonderful local twist to the American staple.

For chicken lovers, there’s a crispy fillet burger with batter-fried chicken. The restaurant is also catering to the UAE’s increasing vegetarian population with a meat-less option, featuring a patty made from soya beans, and topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.

Those not in the mood for burgers can always try a hot dog, or load up on starters.

On the dessert menu the kunafa burger might tickle your fancy. It’s exactly as it sounds: warm crispy kunafa between two buns.

The shakes, such as the Oreo or pistachio concoctions, will also satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Burak is known for a certain level of showmanship, so it’s no surprise that they’re also toying with the idea of introducing a giant whopper of a burger. We’d expect nothing less.

The prices

On the menu The National looked at prices ranged from Dh15 ($4) for French fries to Dh199 for the giant burger, but we were advised these are still under process and may change before opening date.

