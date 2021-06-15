Paris Fashion Week: Moroccan label Casablanca to take part in select men's shows

Fashion is returning to the Paris runways, after seasons of being presented largely online.

After last week's news that a number of physical shows will be held in the French capital for July's Couture Week, menswear will also be showcased in person later this month.

A select number of brands will present their spring 2022 collections at Paris Men's Fashion Week, which will take place between Tuesday and Sunday, June 22 and 27.

French-Moroccan label Casablanca is among the roster of just six brands planning in-person shows, according to Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's provisional schedule.

The brand, helmed by designer Charaf Tajer, will host an invite-only show on Saturday, June 26, along with a simultaneous digital presentation.

Launched in 2019, and named after the city where Tajer's parents met, the emerging label is known for its bold prints, relaxed lines, fluid silks and sporty silhouettes.

Casablanca also debuted a line of luxe leisurewear for women last year.

The curated group of brands set to hold in-person shows at Paris Men's Fashion Week also includes Bluemarable, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Officine Generale, Dior and Hermes.

However, the schedule is also bolstered by a large number of online-only presentations, from the likes of Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Thom Browne.

The announcement of the men's calendar signals a return to the runway after two seasons of virtual showcases.

Paris Couture Week, which will run between Monday and Thursday, July 5 and 8, includes a physical show by Lebanon's Zuhair Murad.

The event will also incorporate a number of online presentations by the likes of Fendi, Giambattista Valli and Schiaparelli.