Paris Fashion Week: Moroccan label Casablanca to take part in select men's shows

The brand, helmed by designer Charaf Tajer, will be among six physical shows planned for the June event

A jumper from the Casablanca autumn / winter 2020 menswear collection.
A jumper from the Casablanca autumn / winter 2020 menswear collection.

Fashion is returning to the Paris runways, after seasons of being presented largely online.

After last week's news that a number of physical shows will be held in the French capital for July's Couture Week, menswear will also be showcased in person later this month.

A select number of brands will present their spring 2022 collections at Paris Men's Fashion Week, which will take place between Tuesday and Sunday, June 22 and 27.

French-Moroccan label Casablanca is among the roster of just six brands planning in-person shows, according to Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's provisional schedule.

The brand, helmed by designer Charaf Tajer, will host an invite-only show on Saturday, June 26, along with a simultaneous digital presentation.

Launched in 2019, and named after the city where Tajer's parents met, the emerging label is known for its bold prints, relaxed lines, fluid silks and sporty silhouettes.

Casablanca also debuted a line of luxe leisurewear for women last year.

Read More

The spring / summer 2022 collection by Qasimi which is based on the work of the Syrian poet Adunis, and is told through the subtle language of texture. Courtesy QasimiQasimi takes inspiration from Syrian poet Adunis for new collection

Who is Mowalola? Nigerian designer picked by Kanye West to head up Yeezy Gap

The curated group of brands set to hold in-person shows at Paris Men's Fashion Week also includes Bluemarable, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Officine Generale, Dior and Hermes.

However, the schedule is also bolstered by a large number of online-only presentations, from the likes of Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Thom Browne.

The announcement of the men's calendar signals a return to the runway after two seasons of virtual showcases.

Paris Couture Week, which will run between Monday and Thursday, July 5 and 8, includes a physical show by Lebanon's Zuhair Murad.

The event will also incorporate a number of online presentations by the likes of Fendi, Giambattista Valli and Schiaparelli.

Published: June 15, 2021 12:32 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden is seen with Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief

The Americas
Al Hosn Green Pass awareness signages are put up at the Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi on June 14th, 2021. The new Covid-19 restrictions start tomorrow. Victor Besa / The National.

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Lina Sadek, owner of Studiyo lab with her team members at the Times Square Centre mall in Dubai. Ms Sadek is among innovative tenants driving footfall in a refreshed Times Square Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

How female-led businesses have helped spur a retail revival at a mall in Dubai

Money
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read