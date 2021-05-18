Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl: supermodel, 50, becomes first-time mum

Campbell shared the news on Instagram, saying she feels 'honoured'

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Getty Images 

Sophie Prideaux
May 18, 2021

Naomi Campbell, 50, has announced the birth of her first child.

In a post on Instagram announcing the arrival, the supermodel shared an image of herself cradling the little girl’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned the picture. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell had not publicly announced that she was expecting a child, and did not disclose any further information, such as when the baby was born or what her name is.

However, Campbell has in the past spoken openly about her desire to be a mother, saying that it would happen for her when the time was right.

In a 2017 interview with ES Magazine, the British star said that she "thought about having children all the time", adding: "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

The post has received hundreds of thousands of likes, and has been flooded by well-wishes from Campbell’s followers and celebrity peers.

“Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!,” wrote actress Zoe Saldana.

“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible,” designer Marc Jacobs commented. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Campbell has been one of the world’s most in-demand models since she was discovered at the age of 15, and has walked for some of the world’s most renowned fashion houses, including the likes of Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

