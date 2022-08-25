Jennifer Lopez wore diamond earrings by Lebanese jewellery designer to marry Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez chose a pair of diamond earrings by Lebanese jewellery designer Samer Halimeh to wear at her Georgia wedding on Saturday.

Lopez wore three dresses by Ralph Lauren to marry Ben Affleck for the second time, and picked three different jewellery sets to match.

She chose a pair of 27-carat, custom-made Samer Halimeh drop earrings as part of her second look — a mermaid gown with a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals.

On an Instagram post, Halimeh described the Jenny From the Block singer as "glowing" while wearing his design, which were "cluster pear-shaped diamond earrings".

He added that Lopez "looked ever-stunning and breathtaking" on her wedding day. "Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Love always wins," the designer concluded his post.

Tabloid Page Six has reported that the earrings are worth $2 million. The designer has not confirmed this price point, however when the jewellery store became the first New York diamond dealer to trade and retail in Bitcoin in 2017, NewsBTC described Halimeh's pieces as "retailing between £5,000 ($5,911) up to millions of Pound Sterling for bespoke pieces which use rare diamonds".

The Samer Halimeh website describes the brand's eponymous designer as being born "quite literally amongst rubble and dust" during the Lebanese Civil War.

He seemed to have an early interest in diamond trading, as the website details: "At the age of 12, within the throngs of a dilapidated market in Beirut, Samer bartered successfully over his first diamond purchase; instinctively he knew a good deal when he saw one."

​Samer Halimeh boutiques are now run out of Knightsbridge, London and Fifth Avenue, New York.

Jennifer Lopez wore Mikimoto pearl and diamond jewellery for her Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck. Photo: onthejlo.com

Other jewellery pieces Lopez wore for her Georgia wedding include Mikimoto pearl and diamond drop earrings and a South Sea Pearl and diamond floral ring, which she wore for her ceremony, paired with her handkerchief ruffled, turtleneck dress. Mikimoto is a Japanese jewellery brand, known for its use of pearls.

For the reception, when she wore an old Hollywood-style dress, decorated with strings of pearls and crystals, she paired it with a pair of Mikimoto pearl and diamond stud earrings.

The couple chose Affleck's Hampton Island home, which is referred to as the Big House, as the location for their second wedding, a lavish affair that took place on Saturday.

The nuptials took place during a three-day weekend of festivities. British-Indian life coach Jay Shetty, a former Hindu monk, officiated at the ceremony.

Guests included director Kevin Smith, who posted a photo of himself at the event, as well as Affleck's long-time friend Matt Damon.

The couple officially married in Las Vegas in July. For the wedding in Sin City, Lopez wore another Lebanese design, a dress by Zuhair Murad. She wore a white, lace off-the-shoulder shoulder long-sleeve gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She paired the gown with a matching lace trim veil from the same designer.

Lopez has named Murad as her “favourite designer” in the past, and often chooses gowns by the house for major events, including the Met Gala.

