Want a piece of Yeezy Gap X Balenciaga? Better join the waiting list

The much-hyped Yeezy Gap X Balenciaga collection was unveiled on Tuesday night, and there is already a waiting list.

As part of the 10-year, multimillion dollar tie-up with Gap, Ye, formally known as Kanye West, confounded detractors and delivered a collaboration with Balenciaga, one of the hottest names in fashion right now.

Working with the brand's creative director Demna — who like Ye has recently changed his name, ditching the surname Gvasalia — the pair have created a line of oversized hoodies, T-shirts and denim items that mix the slouchy aesthetic of Ye with the brooding palette of Balenciaga. In a manner befitting the two men, however, this is not described as a collaboration — instead, it is an "engineering".

Announced in January, the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection's first release was revealed on Tuesday on Yeezy Gap and Farfetch's websites, complete with a dramatic countdown on the latter. Eight pieces were unveiled, priced from $120 to $440.

Created as unisex, the collection comprises one hoodie, two T-shirts (of which one is cropped), a long-sleeved T-shirt, a pair of track pants, a distressed, light wash denim jacket and a matching pair of jeans. Released only to pre-order, and with delivery listed as between four to eight weeks, most have sold out already, with would-be shoppers redirected to a waiting list.

In the Middle East, the collection is available on Ounass.com, for pre-order only.

Timed to coincide with Ye’s Donda 2 album release, this offering is the first wave of what is thought to be a 25-piece collection, the rest of which will drop later this year.