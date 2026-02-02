Dubai Fashion Week: What to expect this week after Alberta Ferretti raises curtain

Dubai Fashion Week autumn-winter 2026-2027 officially kicked off last night in Dubai Design District (d3). It is the first of the fashion weeks to unveil the autumn-winter collections, cementing the city’s place in the global fashion calendar.

As has become customary, the week brings together a mix of rising local talent and regional names alongside designers from further from around the world. Designers have arrived from Italy, India, France, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

Ahead of its appearance at Milan Fashion Week in a few weeks, Italian luxury house Alberta Ferretti opened the week last night with a stunning show. It was the Italian house's first involvement in Dubai Fashion Week, which continues to draw international names to the region.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, which runs Dubai Fashion Week along with d3, said: "Opening the autumn-winter 2026/27 allows us to influence not just when collections are seen, but how designers enter the global conversation and supporting commercial outcomes while reinforcing Dubai’s position as gateway between regional creativity and global markets.”

The Alberta Ferretti collection being shown in Dubai ahead of Milan, is an indication of the city's growing fashion footprint. Photo: Dubai Fashion Week

The event, which runs until Friday, February 6, will be closed this season by the Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The designer also closed the week a year ago.

Alberta Ferretti toughens up

Alberta Ferretti creative director Lorenzo Serafini opened the week on Sunday evening with his singular take on modern womanhood. He has led Ferretti since 2024, when he took over from the founder, Alberta herself, who stepped aside after 47 years.

Since taking over, Serafini has brought a toughness to Ferretti, adding a modern depth to the brand famous for its soft femininity. Under Serafini, Ferretti now offers slightly punchier alternatives more suited to modern life, yet always tempered with Ferretti's dreamy romance. One charming certainty about this house is that a cascade of ruffles is never too far away.

The show notes spoke of exploring "beauty as presence rather than performance," told through soft ripples of cloth, such as a plisse look in creamy oatmeal, comprising a top and skirt topped with a cape-let and edged with ruffles around the neck and wrists. Another look of dusty mustard was a one-shouldered gown, made entirely of delicate, floaty layers of mousseline silk.

A mustard look from the Alberta Ferretti show. Photo: Dubai Fashion Week

The rest of the collection spoke of something less dreamy and more anchored in the everyday. These included a series of side-fastening, waisted jackets, teamed with midi-length full leather skirts, in either black or chocolate brown, with a peep of ruffles falling out of the neck and wrists. With the sharply defined waist and froth of fabric, it hinted at an updated version of 18th century dress.

Elsewhere, a dove grey, drop-waisted midi dress had a seam of discreet pleats around the waist and hips, while a skinny scarf carelessly tied added cool-girl panache. In all, the show delivered a slice of Italian style, told via unfinished hems and precise softness.

What else to expect

The rest of the week offers a somewhat pared-back schedule, with some familiar names absent. Mrs Keepa, for example, is showing off schedule instead. Micheal Cinco is also missing.

However, there are some notable names to look forward to, including British brand John Richmond, which is appearing at Dubai Fashion Week for the first time. That Concept store, the multibrand space that caters to a non-conformist clientelle, is also showing today.

High street store Anthropologie makes its debut on Tuesday, after Lebanese name Emergency Room, and ahead of the Parisian brand Weinsanto, which returns for a third year running. Founder Victor Weinsanto is also on the judging council.

Later in the week the runway will be taken over by Lili Blanc and Lama Jouni, before the grand finale. Manish Malhotra is expected to close out the week in spectacular style.