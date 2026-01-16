Ramadan 2026: Our round-up of capsule collections from Louis Vuitton and Celine to homegrown brands

With Ramadan expected to begin on February 18, dedicated collections from both global fashion houses and regional designers are arriving in stores.

What was once a novelty has, in recent years, become a key moment on the international fashion calendar, reflecting the Gulf’s growing importance as a market for the world’s biggest luxury groups.

The era of simply gilding existing designs has gone. Designers are showing a deeper understanding of the Holy Month and the reconnection with family and friends at its heart, resulting in collections that are more thoughtful, elegant and aligned with each brand’s core codes.

Regional labels have long led the way, championing modest dressing well before it became a global trend. With more choice than ever, there is no shortage of ways to approach Ramadan this year – and to do so in style.

Louis Vuitton

A bakhoor set created in collaboration with Lebanese designer Nada Debs. Photo: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s sixth Mirage collection is its strongest yet. The maison pares things back to striking effect, with simple silhouettes in luxe materials such as glossy silk, lifted by details like mismatched crystal buttons.

It has also collaborated with Lebanese designer Nada Debs, who designed a high-end bakhoor set shaped as a Monogram flower inspired by mashrabiya patterns and a reimagined Capucines bag, lavished with crystals or asymmetric jewelled handles. The collection is available in the Middle East, select Asian markets and at Harrods.

Bambah

Retro silhouettes and crisp stripes from UAE brand Bambah. Photo: Bambah

UAE brand Bambah is already adept at modest dressing and this season it delivers a series of co-ordinated dresses and abayas that perfect head-to-toe styling.

Gold florals wrap fluid skirts, crisp stripes sharpen tie-front jalabiyas and long-sleeved dresses are finished with all-over shirring. Signature retro silhouettes and bold patterns remain, reworked into flowing, floor-length forms.

Celine

Strappy Cage shoes in Michael Rider's first Ramadan collection for Celine. Photo: Celine

The first Ramadan collection under new creative director Michael Rider, it feels relaxed and roomy in a distinctly Parisian way. Pyjama sets come in khaki, ivory and wisteria, finished with contrasting piping, alongside strappy cage shoes threaded with tiny gold Celine logos.

Accessories follow suit, with the classic Teen Nino and Small Triomphe Frame bags rendered in safari and chestnut, as well as deep navy and soft burgundy tones.

Burberry

The famous Trench coat reworked into a modest dress at Burberry. Photo: Burberry

Playing to its strengths, Burberry has reworked its iconic trench in silk, transforming a functional outer layer into a relaxed, midi-length dress designed to pair with wide-legged silk trousers.

The house check remains, rendered tone-on-tone in mulberry red, while the storm flap is exaggerated into a scarf-like panel fastening across the front.

Finished with a matching red headscarf and a bag in the original check, now embellished with clear beads and heavy gold hardware, it’s a lesson in restraint and the power of simplicity.

Mauzan

Embellished abayas by Mauzan, which has been a firm favourite in the UAE since the 1990s. Photo: Mauzan

A mainstay of the Emirati fashion scene, Mauzan has been dressing the UAE since 1990. Founded by artist and creative director Rafia Helal Bin Drai – its name meaning “rare pearl” – the house’s 2026 offering centres on embellished abayas in bone, almond, sand, khaki, black and midnight blue, alongside an extensive range of traditional Emirati mukhawwar dresses, richly finished with talli embroidery.