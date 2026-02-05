Loro Piana's Ramadan capsule collection is a study in stillness

Beneath the soft, rounded arches of a potter’s studio in Doha, Qatar, model Amira Al Zuhair slowly twirls in the latest looks by Italian maison Loro Piana.

The studio’s Middle Eastern architecture is bathed in a warm, diffused light, casting gentle shadows that accentuate the curvature of the structure – the ideal setting for highlighting the Ramadan capsule collection’s unstructured silhouettes in a neutral palette.

Shot by photographer Amina Zaher, the campaign imagines the studio as a contemplative space where stillness becomes a condition for creation, a philosophy that extends to the collection itself.

The Palm cardigan is made of silk woven with linen and cashmere, for a striking three-dimensional pattern. Photo: Loro Piana

The imagery draws a deliberate parallel between the artisanal gestures of clay and the craftsmanship behind each garment. Just as the potter shapes raw material with patient, deliberate movements, so too does Loro Piana craft each piece with unhurried precision, reflecting the relaxed yet refined nature of the new line.

Loro Piana has long built its reputation as a symbol of Italian excellence. Since its foundation, the house has pursued a goal of combining quality with understated elegance.

Natural and desert tones fill the collection, such as this silk Chiara dress. Photo: Loro Piana

The Ramadan 2026 capsule collection continues this legacy, presenting timeless pieces that balance heritage craftsmanship with contemporary ease in clean, simple lines that meet intricate three-dimensional details in precious fabrics such as silk, linen and wool.

Garments and accessories in natural colours are paired with rich desert tones of sage and sand. They’d almost melt into the background if it weren’t for the jacquard patterns and elaborate embroidery details, including golden threads and precious stone appliqué that catch the light.

Elevated and timeless, a Ramadan trouser suit by Loro Piana. Photo: Loro Piana

The collection comprises a long skirt and trouser suits, alongside flowy dresses and kaftans, designed to create elegant looks with a loose but stylish fit.

The silk black Dory dress, for example, is adorned with a delicate coriander flower print, while the sleeveless Audreen dress comes in a warm beige Summer Cardo Ajouré, creating a refined play of textures through the contrast between its airy ajour base with openwork and jacquard motifs.

Touches of gold run throughout the collection, adding a subtle warmth to the neutral palette. The Spagna jacket comes in silk cloque jacquard with a subtle lamé sheen; the Ronny coat has been woven from tweed with twisted Lurex yarn; and the Yanis coat features silk jacquard brought to life by a delicate pattern of shimmering threads.

The collection is filled with sophisticated, unstructured pieces in gossamer fabrics. Photo: Loro Piana

The Vest waistcoat and Aisha skirt are crafted from Paillettes Tweed, an intricately woven twill fabric featuring a striped weave alternating between dark and light shades.

The light beige Palm cardigan, meanwhile, showcases Loro Piana’s long-standing expertise in knitwear, featuring an ultralight base of pure silk contrasting with thicker yarns of linen, silk and cashmere, creating a striking three-dimensional pattern.

The Extra Pocket pouch woven from cotton and wool in beige, light moss and gold. Photo: Loro Piana

As for the accessories, the Extra Bag and Extra Pocket are available in the same seasonal fabrics as the ready-to-wear collection. The L19 model of the Extra Pocket bag stands out for its turquoise silk satin, featuring a thistle flower embroidery detail that took 28 hours to complete by hand.

Elsewhere, the Vera mules in black and taupe stripes echo the collection’s palette, while offering the same material refinement found throughout the line.

The Vest waistcoat and Aisha skirt are crafted from dark and light Paillettes tweed. Photo: Loro Piana

These versatile pieces highlight the maison’s craftsmanship, as they’re designed to move seamlessly from intimate family gatherings to celebratory evenings throughout the holy month and beyond.

The collection also extends to the next generation with a selection of smaller-sized pieces, featuring designs inspired by the men’s and women’s lines. These pieces allow families to dress in harmony as they share this special month together.

This content was created by TN magazine in partnership with Loro Piana