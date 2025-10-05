Miss Universe 2025: Middle East contestants from Palestine to UAE

Contestants representing 130 countries will compete for the Miss Universe 2025 crown, to be hosted by the Thai city of Pak Kret on November 21.

Now in its 74th year, the long-running pageant is one of the most popular annual competitions in the world, watched by an estimated global audience of 500 million.

Last year, the UAE was represented for the first time on stage by Kosovo-born model Emilia Dobreva, while Iran was represented under Miss Universe Persia, a contest open globally to the Iranian diaspora.

This year, Palestine is making its debut with Nadeen Ayoub, while Iraq is returning after an absence of several years. Contestants from Bahrain and Egypt are yet to be crowned.

Here's a list of the contestants from the Middle East who have been announced so far.

Miss Universe UAE: Mariam Mohamed

Mariam Mohamed is the first Emirati to represent the UAE at Miss Universe 2025. Photo: Miss Universe UAE

Mariam Mohamed, 26, will make history by becoming the first Emirati to take part in the long-running pageant. A fashion student in Dubai, she is a keen falconer and camel riding enthusiast who "loves traveling around the world and meeting different cultures".

“The UAE has given me the confidence to dream big. I want to be a voice for women who are ambitious, curious and driven," she said. "Miss Universe UAE is not just about beauty, it is about impact."

Miss Universe Palestine: Nadeen Ayoub

Nadeen Ayoub will make history as the first Miss Palestine to be represented at the Miss Universe pageant in 2025. Photo: Miss Universe Palestine

Crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, Ayoub will make history by being the first from her country to walk the Miss Universe stage.

A certified wellness and nutrition coach with a degree in literature and psychology, the 27-year-old was raised between Palestine, the US and Canada by her father, who's a lawyer, and her mother, an educator.

She told The National she's going to the competition to “carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced”.

“When you have that power, you have a responsibility to speak out. And I feel a huge responsibility,” she said. “Miss Universe is a huge platform, and there's a big responsibility in speaking out about what's happening in Gaza. No one should be silent about the injustice that's happening. This is the time when Palestine needs to be represented on all platforms everywhere.”

Miss Universe Iraq: Hanin Al Qoreishy

Miss Universe Iraq 2025 Hanin Al Qoreishy. Miss Universe Iraq / Instagram

An American citizen who immigrated from Iraq at the age of 12, Al Qoreishy was named Miss Universe Iraq in June. A resident of Houston, Texas, the 27-year-old is a self-made entrepreneur and, inspired by her own past, an advocate for child refugees.

She has pageant experience, having been crowned Miss Grand Nevada in 2024.

“Hanin Al Qoreishy will carry our flag, our voice, and our legacy to the Miss Universe stage as Miss Universe Iraq 2025. The universe is about to witness the power, beauty, and brilliance of our homeland,” Miss Universe Iraq posted on Instagram, announcing her participation.

Miss Universe Lebanon: Sarah Boujaoude

Miss Universe Lebanon 2024 Sarah Boujaoude. Sarah Boujaoude / Instagram

The second-place winner at Miss Lebanon 2024, Boujaoude, 20, was named her country's representative at Miss Universe 2025 in June. She is a fashion model and a finance student at the American University of Beirut.

“My cause is to empower women by promoting self-acceptance and inner beauty,” she said, following her announcement. “In an age where unrealistic beauty standards are imposed, I urge every woman, especially young women, to appreciate themselves as they are and to believe that true beauty starts from within – from confidence, strength, and uniqueness that cannot be measured by appearances.”

Miss Universe Persia: Sahar Biniaz

Miss Universe Persia 2025 Sahar Biniaz. Sahar Biniaz / Instagram

Biniaz, who is Canadian, has unfinished business with the Miss Universe competition. Now 40, she was crowned Miss Universe Canada in 2012, but a foot injury prevented her from taking part in the international competition.

“I stand for the woman who has endured restrictions but never surrendered. The woman who has wept but still smiled,” she said after she was named Miss Universe Persia 2025. “Persian women are not only beautiful, we are powerful. We are unbreakable. We are still here.”

Investing in the future Crown Prince reveals Tomorrow 2021 plan for Abu Dhabi's future

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152