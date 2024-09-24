Heavy moisturisers with barrier protection and repair formulations are recommended during cold months. Photo: Rituals
Heavy moisturisers with barrier protection and repair formulations are recommended during cold months. Photo: Rituals

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Exfoliant or emollient: Should you change skincare products with each season?

From ceramide-filled moisturisers in autumn to barrier-protecting emollients in winter, experts share tips to apply throughout the year

Gemma White

September 24, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender