Superheroes crystalised in Swarovski x Marvel collaboration, including Dh84,000 Spider-Man

Marvel Universe has collaborated with Swarovski to create a collection of pieces that features some of its best-known characters encrusted in crystals.

The limited-edition collection includes pieces inspired by Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk.

Swarovski's creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, said the collection paid homage to the work of Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee, who created many of the franchise's superheroes.

“Stan Lee was a master storyteller,” Englebert said. “He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting superheroes, so it has been a genuine honour to delve into these Marvel favourites and express their individual qualities with our crystals.”

The collection consists of 15 pieces, including rings, bracelets, pendants and figurines, all in sparkling Swarovski crystal. The Captain Marvel ring, for example, carries red, yellow and blue crystals on a gold-toned signet ring, priced at Dh720, while a Black Panther ring is black and purple, and is rhodium-plated for a silver finish at the same price.

The Incredible Hulk bracelet, by Swarovski, Dh720. Photo Swarovski

Spider-Man, meanwhile, has been immortalised as a pendant, featuring the character's famous mask on a chain. The collection also features a carved crystal figurine of Spider-Mam mid-web throw, priced at Dh2,220.

For Dh360, there's a pack of six crystal stickers featuring Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Panther, while an Iron Man pendant costs Dh1,065. For fans of the Hulk, there's a carved green and purple figurine, costing Dh2,960.

Spider-Man pendant, Dh765. Photo Swarovski

Two other figures take the edition to even higher standards. Standing 25 centimetres tall, the Captain Marvel figurine is covered in more than 10,000 blue, red and yellow crystals. Set on a base, the figure echoes the outfit worn by Brie Larson in the 2019 film and has one leg slightly raised, as if ready to take off. It costs Dh36,725.

The most expensive piece in the collection is the Dh84,467 Spider-Man figure, with the character hanging upside down from a lamppost. Only available by order, each one takes more than 230 hours to make and uses more than 32,000 crystals.

“Swarovski is proud to collaborate with Marvel to unite two beloved brands for an iconic jewellery and home collection," said Peter Widman, head of collaboration and licensing at Swarovski. "Both brands have a rich heritage, long-standing legacy, and are loved by customers all around the world — making this the perfect collaboration.”