Wife of Scotland's new First Minister wears Palestinian thobe to parliament

Nadia El Nakla, the wife of Scotland's new First Minister, didn't waste time in showcasing her Middle Eastern heritage as she wore a Palestinian thobe during her husband's nomination.

Pakistani Muslim Humza Yousaf made headlines last week when he was appointed as the leader of the Scottish Government. His family, El Nakla and their two daughters were present when he signed the nomination form at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El Nakla, second from right, his daughter Amal, his step-daughter Maya, after signing the nomination form to become First Minister for Scotland at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. AFP

El Nakla, who is also a part of the Scottish National Party, sported a burgundy and black thobe with the popular Palestinian embroidery, or tatreez in Arabic. Considered a national attire in many Arab countries, a thobe is a loose-fitting ankle-length garment worn by both men and women.

Designs vary according to geography, with Palestinian thobes typically bearing square, cross-stitched patterns and figures. Historically, these pieces are hand-stitched by women in villages across Palestine, and through their varying styles, colours and motifs, they represent the wearer's personal history and origin.

Aside from the artistic element, Palestinians have viewed it as an important symbol of resistance.

Nadia El Nakla at the Scottish Parliament on March 28, 2023. Getty Images

El Nakla, whose father is Palestinian, has been vocal about her support for Palestinian causes. According to Scottish media, she regularly keeps in touch with her relatives in Palestine, including her brother Mohammed and his wife and three children.

El Nakla, 39, married Yousaf in 2019 and the couple have one daughter, Amal. She also has a daughter from a previous marriage, Maya. The trained psychotherapist is an SNP councillor for the West End of Dundee, where she was reportedly the first minority ethnic SNP candidate to be elected in.

It is not the first time the garment was worn at a political event.

Democratic Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib, right, wearing a black and red thobe at the US congress. EPA

In 2019, Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian to be a part of the US Congress, wore a traditional thobe when she was sworn into office. She also used a family Quran during her oath-taking.