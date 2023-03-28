After Yeezy, adidas and Beyonce's Ivy Park end high-profile partnership

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyonce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

If confirmed, it would mark a second high-profile split between adidas and a celebrity partner, after the German sportswear brand ended its collaboration with Kanye West, now known as Ye, over his anti-Semitic comments.

Adidas signed a deal with Beyonce in April 2019 to relaunch her brand Ivy Park.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the brand and Beyonce had cut ties, saying last Thursday the decision was mutual and citing "major creative differences".

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said sales of Ivy Park have been underperforming expectations for years. Last month, it reported that the brand missed internal sales projections by more than $200 million last year, though the singer was still earning $20 million a year from the deal.

Adidas said then that the Ivy Park partnership was "strong and successful” and declined to discuss its financial performance. “We continue to be inspired by our collective vision and are proud of the work we have created together,” the company said.

This year, Adidas projected the line will earn $63 million in sales, compared to an earlier projection of the year of $335 million.

Beyonce first released Ivy Park in 2016 as a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. The 50-50 venture with Topshop ended in 2018, and the pop star gained full ownership of the brand, named after her daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce previewed Park Trail, her latest adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, in Dubai in January, a day before she performed a private concert at the opening of Atlantis The Royal. It marked her first live show in four years.

She will launch her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm.

— Additional reporting by Reuters