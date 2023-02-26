Street style on day four of Milan Fashion Week

As the week picks up pace, the outfits are getting bolder as temperatures climb (if only slightly) and everyone is getting into the swing of things at Milan Fashion Week.

The Italian city may lack the playful chaos of New York's or London's street fashion, but it more than makes up for it with a love of ostentatious theatricality.

Outside Dolce & Gabbana, there were wall-to-wall designer pieces, as everyone wore their finest glad rags. One woman wore a crystal embellished swimsuit and little else and literally brought traffic to a standstill.

Scroll through the gallery above to see street style highlights from day four of Milan Fashion Week

Vibrant colours are in abundance — in clashing prints, blocked looks and statement accessories.

Blue fur, faux and otherwise, was spotted in hat and coat form, while another attendee clashed playful shades of green and pink with success. Meanwhile, another guest proved there is no such thing as too much leopard print, layering tights, a body suit and a voluminous cape at the D&G show.

At Bally, we spotted DK from K-pop group Seventeen, sharply dressed in a midnight blue velvet suit, styled without a shirt, accessorised with a leather clutch. Other guests at the show chose relaxed cardigans, tailored three-piece suits and slouchy wide-legged jeans, proof if it was ever needed, that there is no dress code at fashion week.