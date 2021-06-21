Father's Day 2021 tributes: royals and celebrities celebrate dads on social media

Father's Day was celebrated internationally on Sunday, and is being marked regionally on Monday, which means that famous faces the world over have been taking to social media with tributes to dad.

Sharing unseen images, cute throwbacks and touching tributes, here we round up the best Father's Day messages from 2021 ...

Sheikha Latifa's tribute to Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and chairwoman of the Dubai Collection’s Steering Committee, paid tribute to her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

On Instagram, she posted a collection of photos of Sheikh Mohammed with his children and grandchildren, writing in English: "Happiest Father’s Day Dad ... I love you, my number one always."

Gigi Hadid's message to Zayn Malik and Mohamed Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid had Father's Day messages for both her partner, Zayn Malik, and her own father.

On Instagram, the model wrote of singer Malik: "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much and does anything to see her smile! Happy first Father’s Day ... I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much."

Accompanying the message is a photo of Malik looking at an illuminated globe with his daughter, aged 9 months.

Gigi also paid tribute to her father, Palestinian property developer Mohamed Hadid.

"Happy Fathers Day my daddio," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!"

Michelle Obama's Oval Office throwback for Barack Obama

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there – especially the one and only Barack Obama," the former first lady, Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the former US president with their daughters Malia Obama, 22, and Sasha Obama, 20.

"Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives."

Hussain Al Jassmi's tribute to the UAE

Choosing not to pay tribute to his own father but to the Father of the Nation, Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi posted a photo of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, with President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. In a second photo is a line-up of all seven rulers of the UAE.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

All fathers were celebrated in an animated post shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, with the message: "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day."

The animation includes a throwback photo of Prince Charles with young Princes Harry and William; the Duchess of Cambridge, with her father Michael Middleton on her wedding day; Prince William in military uniform, with all three of his children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; and a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, with seven of their great-grandchildren.

Chrissy Teigen's post for John Legend

After ending her social media hiatus, model Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to husband John Legend with a photo of the All of Me singer with their two children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever," Teigen wrote.

Kylie Jenner's message for Travis Scott

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kylie Jenner posted a Father's Day message for her partner, Travis Scott.

The couple have a daughter, Stormi Webster, 3.

"Happy Father’s Day Travis Scott," Jenner wrote on Instagram."One day isn’t enough to honour the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you."

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to all of the Kardashian-Jenner fathers

With a photo reel, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to all of the fathers in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Starting with her own father, the late Robert Kardashian, she went on to include images of her estranged husband Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Robert Kardashian Jr, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, posting images of each father with their children.

Ragheb Alama's son posts Instagram message

Ragheb Alama's younger son, Louai Alama, paid tribute to his father on Instagram. Instagram / louaialama

Beloved Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama's model son, Louai Alama, 20, posted a Father's Day message on social media.

"Happy Father's Day my [world emoji], love you so much," Louai wrote in a post, which was shared by his father.

Christina Mourad Saab's tribute to Elie Saab Jr

Christina Mourad Saab paid tribute to her husband, Elie Saab Jr, on Father's Day. Instagram / Christina Mourad Saab

Elie Saab Jr, son of Lebanese designer Elie Saab, and his wife, Christina Mourad, welcomed a baby girl, Sophia, in September 2020.

To mark Saab's first Father's Day, Mourad posted an Instagram story of the father-of-one, swimming in the sea with his daughter.

"Happy Father's Day, my love," she wrote.

Kate Hudson's message for Kurt Russell

"Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father," wrote Kate Hudson of her step father, Kurt Russell.

"From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing … a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad ... lucky us."

Hudson also paid tribute to her partner, Danny Fujikawa, father of her youngest child, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2.

Jessica Biel's lengthy post for Justin Timberlake

Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake have two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

In a long post shared on Instagram, Biel wrote: "Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home-made rocket goes terribly wrong.

"You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are trying to sleep.

"We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day.

"Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways."

Along with the post, she shared a photo of Timberlake in a Lego costume, an image of the singer on stage with one of their sons and a photo of the two parents together.