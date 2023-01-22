Buzz Aldrin marries at 93, saying he and his wife are as 'excited as eloping teenagers'

Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday.

The famed astronaut, who is one of only four people alive to have walked on the moon, has married Anca Faur in a Los Angeles ceremony. Faur, 63, is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures and has a PhD in chemical engineering.

Aldrin said on Twitter that he and his new wife were as "excited as eloping teenagers".

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

The post, which has been viewed 24 million times and liked by 150,000 users, shows the pilot in a tux with military decorations and Faur in a sheet wedding dress with floral designs.

“Well done, Buzz,” one Twitter user wrote amid hundreds of congratulatory tweets. “You must be over the moon.”

Aldrin was part of the historic 1969 Apollo 11 mission with Neil Armstrong and was the second person to have walked on the moon, stepping on the lunar surface 19 minutes after Armstrong.

The mission was televised to an estimated audience of 600 million people. At the time, it marked the largest audience in the history of television.

The event made Aldrin one of the most famous men on the planet, something he has said he had not anticipated at the time.

"I hadn't thought that much of what would come afterward," Aldrin told the Los Angeles Times in 2001. "I was not that prepared or comfortable to be thrust into the public eye that much."

Before joining Nasa in 1963, Aldrin piloted fighter planes for the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Nasa in 1971, going on to found the non-profit ShareSpace foundation, an organisation to promote the expansion of crewed space exploration. In 2018, he also established the think tank, the Human SpaceFlight Institute.