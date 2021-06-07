Biggest wedding trends of 2021: more couples choose 'Harry Potter' theme when tying the knot

People are saying 'I do' to the wizarding world, while sunflower bouquets, sparkling dresses and outdoor venues are also big, according to Pinterest data

Harry Potter themes, sunflower bouquets, outdoor settings and sparkling dresses are some of the biggest wedding trends in 2021, according to Pinterest data. Courtesy Pinterest
It’s been more than 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was published, but it looks like the famous fictional boy wizard is still bewitching hearts.

According to a new report released by price comparison website Money.co.uk, an increasing number of couples are thinking of tying the knot at Harry Potter-themed weddings.

The report analyses commonly saved wedding trends on Pinterest boards for 2021, up until May, as more couples have turned to the image-sharing platform to plan their dream day amid postponements caused by the pandemic.

In top place are Harry Potter-themed weddings, with 1,016 Pinterest boards publicly viewable. Some popular ideas include location-related table names (such as “Gringotts" and "Hogsmeade”), Great Hall-inspired dining set-ups, famous romantic quotes printed on the bottom of wedding shoes (“After all this time? Always”), chocolate frog wedding favours and cakes adorned with the Deathly Hallows symbol.

The second-most popular wedding board theme on Pinterest is vintage, with pins frequently saved of classic Austin Princess limousines, dresses with lace and beading, flower arrangements of white, green and peach, and traditional white-icing tiered cakes.

Other Pinterest trends highlight more bygone eras, with boards titled "1920s wedding" coming in sixth place and "Great Gatsby wedding" coming in 15th.

In third and fourth positions are “earthy weddings” and “natural weddings”. According to Pinterest, this involves "bridesmaid dresses and decorations in shades of taupe, chestnut, topaz, burnt orange and sand, cakes decorated with natural flowers and greenery, earthenware table settings, and flower arrangements of Pampas grass, dried flowers and gypsophila".

The pandemic has clearly played a role in defining wedding trends, as demand for outdoor weddings has also risen.

In the top 20 trends, according to Pinterest boards, garden party places seventh, marquee wedding is in 10th position and botanical wedding is 20th.

Here's a look at the top wedding trends, according to Pinterest boards:

  • Harry Potter
  • Vintage
  • Earthy
  • Natural
  • Farm
  • 1920s
  • Garden Party
  • Beach
  • Fall/Autumn
  • Marquee
  • Formal
  • Art Deco
  • Garden
  • Spring
  • Great Gatsby
  • Barn
  • Celestial
  • Fairy Tale
  • Disney
  • Botanical

What are brides wearing (and holding)?

Sparkling dresses are the trend du jour, according to Pinterest, as they have 2,485 dedicated boards.

This is followed by Disney-inspired gowns, vintage wedding dresses, two-piece dresses, bridal jumpsuits (a la Sophie Turner who wore such a design for her wedding to Joe Jonas) and black wedding dresses.

Modest wedding dresses take seventh position, beating sheer, satin and Boho designs, hinting at another rising trend.

The report also signals more brides are eschewing traditional rose bouquets in favour of sunflower varieties. This is followed by roses, succulents (a new trend) and then peonies.

