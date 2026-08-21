Sri Lankans, Kenyans and Ugandans join Zimbabwe community day in the UAE

Teams from Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda and other countries took part as the Zimbabwe community in the UAE hosted a social and sports day in Dubai at the weekend.

More than 400 people attended the event in Al Quoz district, where dozens of teams participated in football, netball, basketball and other sports.

Live music, arts and crafts, traditional food and other activities kept the crowd entertained beyond the sporting action. A vibrant market featured small businesses and community organisations.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the UAE, Isaac Moyo, said such gatherings were far more than just about sports competitions. “They are powerful platforms for connection, unity, wellness, inspiration, and cultural and national pride,” Moyo told The National at the event.

“More than just games, today is a celebration of our unity and shared identity, not just as proud Zimbabweans, but as a strong and united diaspora family, thriving here in the UAE.”

Organised by the Zimbabwe Community in the UAE, in partnership with the Zimbabwean Business Council UAE, the initiative aims to build support among residents and strengthen ties with other groups across the country.

Marshall Mupandawana, one of the organisers, said the gathering has grown from the original event in 2024.

“We are grateful for the support we got from the Zimbabwean Community in the UAE, and our invited friends from Sri Lanka, Uganda, Kenya and other countries,” said Mupandawana.

“We hope to host a bigger event in winter.”

Simba Makahamadze, chairman of the Zimbabwean Business Council UAE, said the diaspora community is “one of the nation’s greatest assets”.

“By investing in platforms that bring our people together, we strengthen the social fabric that underpins every business relationship we build,” he said.