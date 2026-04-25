Children are watching us, not the news

In times of uncertainty, the world’s attention naturally turns towards headlines, analysis and the pace of unfolding events. Yet within homes, a far more consequential dynamic is shaping how this moment will be experienced and remembered.

For children, the defining narrative is rarely drawn from the news. They are watching and sensing how those closest to them respond. It is through tone, behaviour and the subtle signals around them that they come to understand whether their world remains secure.

This distinction is significant. Research in child psychology shows that, unlike adults, children do not process uncertainty through information alone but also through observation and emotional cues, with parental stress playing a significant role in affecting their behaviour and development.

In parallel, findings from the UN children's fund (Unicef) indicate that maintaining calm and consistent routines during periods of disruption is critical to a child’s sense of safety and long-term emotional resilience.

As a father, I am reminded of this every day. What they absorb most is not what is happening in the world, but how it is experienced at home, in our tone, our routines and the sense of calm we create around them.

Within this context, the role of the family evolves into something both immediate and deeply influential. Stability is conveyed through consistency in everyday life, the continuation of routines, and measured, thoughtful communication that allows children to feel informed without becoming overwhelmed. These elements may appear simple, yet they form the foundation of sustained confidence.

Parents act as real-time interpreters of the world for their children. Getty Images Info

Another important insight lies in the role parents play as real-time interpreters of the world. The volume and velocity of information today mean that children are often indirectly exposed to global developments, whether through conversations, digital platforms, or ambient awareness.

Families therefore act as a critical filter, shaping not only what is understood, but also how it is understood. This responsibility extends beyond shielding children from distress. It involves guiding them with clarity, helping them make sense of complexity and reinforcing a feeling of perspective that keeps uncertainty in proportion.

What emerges from this is a broader understanding of what it truly means to place family first in everyday life. It is reflected in the conscious effort to preserve the emotional equilibrium of the home, to ensure that daily life retains its structure and purpose and to create space for reassurance even when external conditions remain fluid.

These actions carry a cumulative impact. Over time, they influence how children develop resilience, how they respond to future challenges and how they perceive stability in an increasingly complex world.

The implications extend well beyond individual households. When families sustain a sense of calm and continuity, the effect is felt across communities. Children remain engaged in learning; parents are better equipped to navigate uncertainty, and social cohesion is reinforced through shared confidence.

When this sense of stability is nurtured at home and reinforced in schools, children experience a continuity that strengthens both confidence and wellbeing. In this way, the collective strength of a society is closely linked to the steadiness of its homes.

Times of disruption inevitably test systems, institutions and leadership. They also reveal the quieter, less visible structures that hold societies together. Within every home, decisions are being made each day that influence how this period will be experienced by the next generation. The tone that is set contributes to a lasting imprint.

Children may not remember the details of this moment with precision. What will endure is the feeling of how it was lived.

In that sense, families are doing more than navigating the present. They are shaping memory, building resilience and defining what security feels like in an uncertain world.

Jay Varkey is deputy chief executive at Gems Education