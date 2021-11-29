Dubai delivery boy goes viral on TikTok for saving dog on street: 'I could not leave him'

On Saturday, a video started doing the rounds on social media in the UAE. Captured from a moving car, the video shows the dramatic moment a delivery boy in the UAE stopped his bike in order to carry a dog, that was stranded in the middle of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, to safety.

The video, captured by TikTok user Silhan Mohideen, has been viewed more than 387.3K times so far, with many asking how they can identify and reward the man for his selfless act.

Some have even posted the video on their own social media. “On behalf of all animal lovers, we need to find this hero and reward him,” said one well wisher.

The modern day hero has since been identified as Parvez Alam, a delivery boy working with last mile delivery company Lyve Global.

The National caught up with Alam, 26, who hails from Kolkata in India. An animal lover, he says that he had just completed a routine delivery of medicine for Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and was on his way to get something to eat when he saw the dog, on the third lane of the busy Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

“There were cars that were moving very fast all around, so when I saw that, I parked my motorbike and went to help,” he says.

However, when Alam grabbed the scared dog, it bit him several times on his arms and once on his neck.

“Actually I didn’t know it but the dog had injured his leg. When I touched it, he bit me, but I didn’t care. I went back to the motorbike, and called my brother who had a car so we could move him.”

The scared dog also bit Alam’s brother, Sadab Ali, twice during the rescue operation.

Despite this, the duo took the dog to Pet Lovers, a veterinary clinic in International City where they paid for Dh290 for his treatment. The dog’s leg was bandaged and he was given antibiotics. The duo also had their wounds cleaned and got rabies shots on that day, and got tetanus shots the next day from another clinic.

The dog has since been treated for injuries. Photo: Parvez Alam

Despite the ordeal, they brought the dog back to Alam’s accommodation as they put out a search for the dog’s owner.

“I knew that it’s a pet right away, once we gave him food and water he was so friendly… to the point where he followed me everywhere and slept on my bed with me that night,” says Alam.

It was later in the evening on the same day that Alam was told that the video was going viral. “I have a roommate who is on TikTok who saw the video and told me about it,” he says. “There were people in the comments asking for my number but I told him not to share it.”

The next day, Dubai Municipality got in touch, telling them they had found the dog’s owner thanks to the microchip. He surrendered the dog to the authorities on Monday, November 29.

Alam plans on visiting the dog after his work shift to make sure he is alright, and in good hands.

“If, for any reason, they couldn’t find his owner also, I’m happy to keep him,” he says.

The spirit comes largely from experience. Alam is a self-confessed animal lover, and even has a pet dog in India.

“My family doesn’t like dogs, but I do. When I got him years ago, he was just a puppy, but now he is huge,” Alam says affectionately. “I call him Scooby.”

Which is why, when he saw the dog on the street, he didn’t hesitate. “He was scared, trying to run around. I could not leave him like that. I had to take him.”