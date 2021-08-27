Meet the American designer bringing hijabs to the high street

It all started on Eid.

Hilal Ibrahim, now 26, couldn’t find the perfect headscarf to wear for the holiday.

As a high school student living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she didn't always have access to the clothes she needed.

“I ended up going to our local fabric outlet here and essentially created the first hijab," she said.

“Shortly after, I really put the vision for the company together and, as a result, Henna & Hijabs was born.”

The company was launched in 2017 and it’s gone from strength to strength ever since.

The young designer recently created a line for department store chain Nordstrom and customers can now buy her wares in 52 stores throughout the US and Canada.

“We were able to create a really beautiful collection of pastels and summer colours and materials perfect for weddings, graduations and the Eid holiday.

“There are many successful, accomplished, inspiring Muslim women here in the United States and this collection celebrates exactly those women and uplifts our voices."

The new Nordstrom collection includes five styles, from everyday wear to special occasion silk, and offers rectangular cuts as well as square-cut scarves.

Jen Jackson Brown, president of Nordstrom Product Group, said: “We hope this collection provides a sense of pride, excitement and confidence for an otherwise underrepresented community of women.”

Ms Ibrahim worked in the healthcare industry before making the jump into fashion, and it’s something she’s still passionate about today.

During the coronavirus pandemic, her company supported Muslim front-line workers by donating over 700 hijabs to healthcare systems across Minnesota.

“We really noticed a need for hijabs,” she said.

She has also received messages from women grateful that not only are hijabs now available in stores, but they can be safely picked up curbside, adding a layer of security to the shopping experience.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hilal Ibrahim launched Henna & Hijabs in 2017.

Ms Ibrahim says she is looking to lift up young Muslims, pointing to her own struggle with buying clothes. Her goal is to remind them that they belong in the US, too.

“When my sisters, my aunts and my mother are able to walk into a store and see themselves on a mannequin, it creates a sense of belonging and an identity.”

The young designer says the supportive reaction from her family, friends and the Muslim community has been humbling.

“The need has really been addressed," she said.

After the initial success of her venture, Ms Ibrahim shows no signs of stopping. Making more clothing options available for Muslims around the world remains at the core of her vision, she says.

“My biggest hope is to inspire many young Muslim girls, and I say that not only as a young Muslim woman, but also as someone who reflects on a quote that I often think about a lot: be who you needed when you were younger," she said.

Young Muslim women need to know that they can dream big and reach their aspirations, she says, and know and that nothing is impossible.

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

