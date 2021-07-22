NBA legend Scottie Pippen turns Airbnb host for special Olympics stays

NBA legend and former Olympian Scottie Pippen is trying his hand as an Airbnb host.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time NBA champion is offering fans the chance to experience the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in a wholly novel way: with an overnight stay at his Chicago home.

Guests can watch the games on NBC Universal’s broadcast networks and streaming services, before reliving Pippen’s historic win at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games through archival footage. They can top off their evening by heading to Pippen’s private indoor basketball court to shoot some hoops of their own.

Guests can also shoot hoops in Pippen's indoor basketball court

“Being able to represent the United States as an Olympian twice was an incredible honor as an athlete,” says Pippen. “Playing alongside the best of the best with Team USA will always be a career highlight for me, and I’m excited to host basketball fans at my home to witness the next generation of athletes performing at the top of their sport.”

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Pippen will host three one-night stays for up to four people at his Chicago home on Monday, August 2, Wednesday, August 4 and Friday, August 6 for only $92 a night. The price a nod to the year he and his teammates won Olympic gold medals. The man himself will not be there, but will greet guests virtually when they check in.

Guests might opt to watch the Olympic action in Pippen’s personal movie theatre, or by the pool, which comes complete with an outdoor television. If you get swept up in all that competitive spirit, you can head to the arcade room, or unwind in the indoor sauna.

You can also fuel up on some of Pippen’s preferred pre-game foods, which include fresh fruits and veggies, or steak, a baked potato and asparagus.

Bookings open on Airbnb on Thursday, July 22

