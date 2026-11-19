Discovery Dunes is redefining luxury living in the UAE as the first private , members-only residential community of its kind in the region.

For decades, the notion of luxury in the Middle East has often been measured in marble, gold leaf, and the reach of its skyline. But now a quiet shift is occurring in the evolving sands of Dubai South.

Across 26 million square feet , a different kind of upscale comfort is taking root in the Golf District.

In an era when luxury is increasingly defined by what money cannot easily buy - think privacy, space, time, and community, with family and memory-making as key requirements - Discovery Dunes is answering the call with style.

The development marks a significant evolution in the real estate landscape of Dubai and broader UAE, moving away from the traditional transactional model of buying a home to an integrated philosophy of richer community engagement and belonging.

It is spearheaded by Discovery Land Company, which has a three-decade legacy of creating unique communities in beautiful settings, having developed a global collection of private residential clubs with a distinctive family-first philosophy.

The idea is that Discovery Dunes is not simply delivering a place to own property, but will instead bring together real estate ownership and private club membership within one environment in a first-of-its-kind setting in the Middle East.

Discovery Dunes Show caption: Discovery Dunes

“For decades, luxury real estate in the region was defined by verticality and scale. What we are seeing now is a fundamental shift; families who have made Dubai their permanent home are looking for privacy, open space, and a genuine sense of neighbourhood,” Mohammed Alawadhi, chief executive of Discovery Dunes, tells The National.

“At Discovery Dunes, we’ve created a holistic community where the club, the golf course, and daily life are seamlessly connected. It’s designed to take the friction out of everyday living so families can slow down and spend meaningful time together.”

This integration is the crux of the project’s appeal. Unlike high-density urban developments where amenity spaces are often shared with the public or transient hotel guests, Discovery Dunes operates on an invitation-led approach. Membership is intrinsically linked to the purchase of real estate within the community.

This ensures that the people who live there are the people who belong to the club, maintaining a dedicated, high-quality environment with shared values and a genuine sense of community.

All of this comes without compromising access to the rest of Dubai or further afield , as major highways and the emerging Al Maktoum International Airport lie within easy reach.

A canvas for exceptional living

The scale of Discovery Dunes is as ambitious as its vision. Within its expansive masterplan, 84 per cent of the footprint is dedicated to open, green space, alongside approximately 340 residences and memberships.

This low-density residential offering is a deliberate counterpoint to the high-density urban environment found on many modern, estate-led developments, with its move toward a spacious, people-centred lifestyle which prioritises nature and a sense of effortless everyday life.

Discovery Dunes Show caption: Discovery Dunes

Perhaps the most distinctive element of the project is the availability of the land. Discovery Dunes is the only development in the region selling substantial, custom plots within a private residential club.

These range from approximately 22,500 sq ft to 73,000 sq ft and allow homeowners to go beyond simply buying a finished product. They are provided with a canvas to create the UAE’s most exceptional custom-designed mansions; the opportunity to shape a home that reflects their own lifestyle, preferences and family needs.

At its heart is Dubai’s first and only 18-hole private golf course designed by world-class golf architect Tom Fazio. However, Discovery Dunes’ welcoming and laid-back atmosphere hosts signature comfort stations along the course with strict tee times and dress codes removed in favour of relaxed play for all ages and skill levels.

Lifestyle beyond the fairway

While the championship golf course is a defining feature, Discovery Dunes has been meticulously designed to appeal to the entire family, regardless of their interest in the sport.

The philosophy is multigenerational, acknowledging that modern luxury is about shared experiences with a wider offering that includes but extends beyond the greens.

Residents and members have access to a comprehensive suite of amenities, including the Lake House, an organic farm and greenhouse, an equestrian centre, a Sports Park and Racquet Centre, a kids’ adventure park, and Discovery Downtown, their city club at The Dubai EDITION, where members can meet and spend time together in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Discovery Dunes Show caption: Discovery Dunes

Sports, recreation, dining, and children’s activities are woven into the fabric of daily life, ensuring that every member of the family, from toddlers to grandparents, finds their space to connect.

“Not everyone in a family plays golf, and they shouldn’t have to in order to love living here,” says Mohammed Alawadhi.

“Whether kids are spending the afternoon at the lake, parents trying something new through our Outdoor Pursuits programme, or everyone meeting up at a hang like SHK Shack for shawarma and fresh juices mid-round, the whole experience is built around shared, spontaneous moments.

“We’ve taken Discovery’s three-decade heritage of casual, barefoot luxury and rooted it in the warmth and hospitality of the UAE.”

A new definition of luxury

Dubai is a global city well known for its dynamism, ambition and pace, while privacy and access to nature and space have arguably become rare commodities. Discovery Dunes positions privacy as the ultimate luxury, complemented by Discovery Land Company’s established outlook and personal service philosophy.

Rather than coming from a transactional standpoint, the team on the ground takes the time to understand each household’s daily routines and family interests.

This anticipatory approach sees staff handle residential services and concierge support for member events, children’s activities, and private gatherings so that residents spend less time managing the practicalities and more time enjoying the experiences that matter most.

“As Discovery Land Company’s first club in the UAE, Discovery Dunes brings the experience and attention to detail of an established international collection to the region,” continues Alawadhi.

“True luxury today is about getting your time back. Our team knows every member by name, how they take their coffee, and what their kids love doing on a Saturday morning. When all the practical details of home and club life are quietly taken care of before you even have to ask, you’re left with complete freedom to just be present with the people you love.”

Building a community before the homes

In a testament to the strength of the Discovery Dunes proposition, the club is already active and welcoming members.

This means that even before the handover of homes, the promise of a sense of belonging and shared experience is being established. This early momentum demonstrates that Discovery Dunes is not simply a construction site, but the beginnings of a significant new Dubai address with an already living, breathing social ecosystem.

Yet, with approximately 340 residences and memberships planned, the development will remain exclusive, ensuring that the amenities and open spaces never feel crowded.

As Dubai and the Dubai South district continue to grow and evolve, Discovery Dunes will represent a distinct evolution of luxury living - a private, bespoke address with shared values and experiences. By offering families a holistic lifestyle, their home, club, amenities, and experiences are carefully connected.

Discovery Land Company was founded on the belief that the best communities are built around people, experiences and a shared appreciation of place.

For those seeking to move beyond simply owning a home and into a world of curated, effortless living, Discovery Dunes makes a compelling case. The future of luxury lies not in what you have, but in where you belong.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Discovery Land Company