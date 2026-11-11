Rethinking how we age: why brain health matters

Conversations about healthy ageing often focus on the heart, mobility and the management of chronic conditions, leaving out the organ that shapes our memories, relationships, decisions and independence: the brain. That needs to change. Preserving cognitive health and quality of life should be just as central to how we approach ageing well.

The scale of the challenge is considerable. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 57 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2021, with nearly 10 million new cases every year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of cases. As populations age, the global burden is expected to grow, placing increasing demands on healthcare systems, families and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that damages brain cells, gradually affecting memory, thinking, communication and the ability to carry out everyday activities. While it is not an inevitable part of ageing, it remains one of the most significant challenges to healthy longevity.

Making brain health part of everyday health conversations is therefore not simply a medical priority; it is essential to how we think about ageing well. Speaking to The National, Prof. Suhail Al Rukn, President of the Emirates Neurology Society (EMINS), and Shady Ibrahim, Executive Medical Director at Eli Lilly & Company (Lilly Gulf – UAE, Kuwait & Qatar), explain why brain health needs to be at the heart of healthy ageing.

Shady Ibrahim, Executive Medical Director at Eli Lilly & Company, left, and Prof. Suhail Al Rukn, President of the Emirates Neurology Society (EMINS) Photo: Lilly Gulf Show caption: Shady Ibrahim, Executive Medical Director at Eli Lilly & Com…

What challenges exist in recognising and addressing cognitive decline within society?

Silence is one of the barriers we must overcome. Despite its growing impact, cognitive decline can remain difficult to discuss. Symptoms may be dismissed as part of growing older, concealed because of fear or met with uncertainty about where to seek help. These findings should concern us. When society treats cognitive decline as inevitable - or assumes nothing can be done - people may be less likely to raise concerns, seek medical advice or access support.

Encouraging earlier conversations does not mean that every forgotten name or misplaced object should cause alarm. Nor does it mean that individuals should attempt to diagnose themselves. It means recognising persistent or progressive changes, discussing them without shame and seeking an appropriate professional assessment.

How does Alzheimer’s disease affect, not only individuals diagnosed with it, but also their families and caregivers?

According to World Alzheimer Report 2019: Attitudes to Dementia, more than seven in ten people with Alzheimer’s are estimated to live at home, with family and friends providing almost three-quarters of their care. Behind almost every diagnosis there is a family adapting to changing roles and carrying responsibilities that can be emotional, physical and financial.

What are the key priorities for the UAE and wider Gulf region as they navigate the evolving landscape of Alzheimer’s research, treatment and care?

Scientific progress is changing what may be possible, however this progress should be approached with both hope and clinical responsibility. New treatment options are not suitable for every person and any decision must be individualised, based on the stage and biological characteristics of the disease and a careful discussion of potential benefits and risks. Scientific progress also exposes an important reality: innovation alone is not enough. This is particularly relevant as the UAE and Gulf shape the future of healthy ageing. We have an opportunity to build brain health into that future now - through public education, stronger professional awareness, appropriate diagnostic capabilities and better coordination across the patient journey.

What steps are needed to make brain health a greater priority within the UAE’s healthcare system and wider society as the population ages?

We should therefore encourage people to think about their brains as they do their hearts: as an essential part of lifelong health that deserves attention, informed choices and appropriate medical care. Meaningful progress will require more than the awareness generated during World Alzheimer’s Month each September

Turning awareness into action will require system-level commitment. We should consider a national brain health policy that integrates dementia risk reduction into existing chronic disease strategies; a national programme for early detection of cognitive decline, with blood pressure, glucose and hearing checks built into routine primary-care visits; and a centre of excellence for memory and neurodegenerative care in every emirate, connected through shared referral pathways and standards.

Families need the confidence to begin difficult conversations. Healthcare professionals need the knowledge and pathways to respond. Communities must replace stigma with understanding. Health systems must prepare for continuing scientific progress while ensuring that decisions remain evidence-based and centred on the individual.

Healthy ageing is not measured only by the number of years we live. It is also reflected in our ability to remain connected to the people, memories and experiences that give those years meaning. That is why brain health belongs in every conversation about living, and ageing, well.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Eli Lilly & Company