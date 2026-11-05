Scale is not fate: How the UAE and Qatar created the world's healthiest telecom sectors

A healthy telecoms sector is vital for a thriving digital economy and technological development.

Conventional wisdom has long dictated that infrastructure businesses such as telecoms are largely about scale. The argument is simple: a large population generates more revenue and spreads the substantial cost of network roll-outs across a bigger subscriber base, making telecoms operations more financially sustainable and enabling continued investment.

New Kearney research challenges that assumption.

Our evaluation of the telecoms sector, benchmarking 34 major global markets across technology deployment, commercial health and customer sentiment, reveals a striking shift in global leadership.

The UAE and Qatar emerge as the world's two healthiest telecoms markets, outperforming vastly larger and historically technologically advanced countries such as the US and South Korea.

In fact, we find no correlation between market size and sector health, with large and small markets dispersed throughout the index.

Perhaps more surprisingly, there is no clear link between GDP per capita and sector health either.

Malaysia ranks 32nd in GDP per capita among the markets studied, yet sits sixth in the index, thanks to a well-structured market, co-ordinated technology roll-out and an active national policy framework that enables strong returns to fund investment.

Similarly, while the US has high GDP per capita, poor customer satisfaction and mixed financial returns drag down its position despite widespread fibre and 5G coverage.

Hadi Hammoud, partner in Kearney's communications, media and technology practice. Photo: Kearney Show caption: Hadi Hammoud, partner in Kearney's communications, media and…

What have the UAE and Qatar got so right?

Technology deployment is part of the story, with both countries ranking among the top five in our index.

In Ookla's July 2026 Speedtest Global Index, the UAE and Qatar ranked first and second globally for median mobile download speeds, at 663.5 Mbps and 548.4 Mbps respectively.

Germany, the highest-ranked country outside the Gulf, recorded median speeds of just 274.4 Mbps.

The UAE and Qatar also have an equally decisive lead in fixed broadband infrastructure, boasting almost universal coverage, and occupy the top two positions globally for customer satisfaction.

How can we explain this outperformance? Telecoms sector health is not simply a byproduct of national wealth, but the result of careful market design and coherent policy.

Why market structure matters

First, consider market design and, in particular, the degree of market concentration.

Both the UAE and Qatar operate two-player markets, and our research shows that markets with two or three mobile operators consistently outperform more fragmented markets on key financial and technology deployment metrics.

Why is this?

In markets with four or five operators, capital can be inefficiently divided. Competitors may have to spend heavily building overlapping infrastructure simply to ensure basic coverage.

This reduces returns on invested capital and diverts funds that could otherwise be spent improving network quality.

The same may not be true in two-player markets.

This does not mean less competition is inherently better. Rather, it shows that two well-capitalised national operators can sustain meaningful competition while funding continuous, nationwide technology upgrades.

The UAE's two major telecoms operators demonstrate how a concentrated market can coexist with extensive infrastructure investment and high levels of connectivity.

Regulation and policy coherence have also played important roles in the success of regional telecoms markets.

Adel Belcaid, head of Kearney's Middle East and Africa communications, media and technology practice. Photo: Kearney Show caption: Adel Belcaid, head of Kearney's Middle East and Africa commu…

In both the UAE and Qatar, close co-ordination between operators, national regulators and broader development goals has helped create regulatory certainty, enabling early and substantial investment.

Both nations recognised the importance of telecoms infrastructure early.

Spectrum allocation and co-ordinated national strategies allowed them to pioneer commercial 5G deployments.

In the UAE, regulatory preparations for 5G began as early as 2015. This foresight enabled regional operators to lead early global roll-outs, including Ooredoo Qatar's commercial 5G network activation in May 2018 and the UAE's early fixed-wireless 5G launches.

As a result, infrastructure was ready well before compatible consumer handsets arrived at scale in 2019.

The UAE's early investment in 5G illustrates how long-term regulatory planning can accelerate technological development.

Proactive policies have reduced operational friction in other ways.

In Qatar, public authorities opened more than 4,860km of government-owned telecoms ducts to operators, eliminating the need for additional excavation and reducing deployment costs.

Infrastructure ownership models may also be a factor.

Our research identifies a positive link between tower ownership and sector health, with mobile towers remaining entirely telecoms-owned in both markets.

This is a counterintuitive finding, given that separating tower assets from telecoms operators has been widely regarded as a way to unlock value over the past decade.

It does not mean that separating tower estates necessarily undermines sector health. Instead, it demonstrates that operators can retain infrastructure ownership while achieving strong commercial performance.

Qatar and the UAE have approached this differently.

Qatar established operator-owned tower subsidiaries, including Ooredoo's Al Abraj and Vodafone's Infinity Signal Services, to improve efficiency.

The UAE, meanwhile, has kept network infrastructure firmly in operators' hands, encouraging companies to share physical tower sites without selling their assets.

Building tomorrow's digital economy

Together, these factors have created a virtuous circle.

When operators have the ability and confidence to invest heavily in network quality, customer satisfaction rises.

High satisfaction encourages greater adoption of bundled mobile, fibre and streaming services, generating the financial returns needed to fund the next generation of technology.

That cycle is increasingly important as telecoms operators prepare for the capital-intensive demands of artificial intelligence, edge computing and 6G.

The transition will require not only technological ambition but also the financial strength and regulatory certainty to support sustained investment.

As 6G technology takes shape, the model pioneered by the UAE and Qatar offers valuable lessons for regulators and business leaders worldwide.

Scale is not fate. National digital leadership depends on creating an investment environment where well-regulated competitors have the incentive, confidence and capital to build for the long term.

The lesson is clear: the strongest telecoms markets are not necessarily the biggest or richest. They are the ones designed to invest, innovate and keep investing. The UAE and Qatar have shown that size does not determine success. Strategy does.

This article has been published in partnership between Kearney and The National

Adel Belcaid leads Kearney’s communications, media and technology practice in the Middle East and Africa, while Hadi Hammoud is a partner in the same practice