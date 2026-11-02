Building resilience for the world's growing energy needs

This year has tested the resilience of the global energy system. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and rising demand pressures have placed energy security firmly at the top of government and industry agendas around the world. Yet despite the volatility, energy markets have continued to supply the fuel, power and products that underpin economic growth.

One reason is that resilience is built long before it is needed. In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline linking Habshan to Fujairah has helped maintain crude exports even when traditional shipping routes face disruption. Built in 2012 with capacity to transport up to 1.8 million barrels per day, the pipeline reflects the long-term planning and infrastructure investment increasingly viewed as essential to energy security.

“The UAE is on track to deliver an even higher energy output than before,” UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said in an interview for the Adipec 2026 Show Preview ahead of the world’s largest energy conference, which opened in Abu Dhabi today.

“This resilience,” he said, “is the result of long-term planning and investments made well before they were urgently needed.”

Visitors attend Adipec 2025, which was focused on how artificial intelligence could drive a smarter energy future. Photo: Adipec Show caption: Visitors attend Adipec 2025, which was focused on how artifi…

Although energy security has been one of the year’s dominant economic concerns, the sector has adapted to disruption better than expected. Nearly two-thirds of senior industry leaders (64 per cent) said performance exceeded expectations, the inaugural Adipec Global Energy Report 2026: Power Shift report reveals. Approximately 77 per cent of the 1,800 respondents remain optimistic about the decade ahead.

Energy is an engine of the world economy; its endurance has kept global GDP stable, with expansion expected at 3.1 per cent this year, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund. In July, global GDP growth was estimated at 3 per cent.

Growth is raising the stakes

But a slew of systemic pressures is set to challenge future energy security. The sector will need to be reinforced if it is to withstand demand stresses arising from population growth, urbanisation, industrialisation and higher living standards. About 8.2 billion people rely on energy today; by 2050, that figure is expected to reach 9.6 bn. Emerging economies now drive more than 80 per cent of energy demand growth; they will require more energy as they expand. And industry, which accounts for 37 per cent of global final energy consumption, will add further pressure as artificial intelligence is deployed more widely: data centres alone used 17 per cent more electricity in 2025 than in the previous year, for example, with electricity consumption expected to more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030. In short, demand is rising across households, industry, transport and digital infrastructure simultaneously.

Over the next five years, energy demand growth is expected to be around 50 per cent faster than the average seen during the previous decade. Meanwhile, geopolitical disruptions could continue affecting supply chains while the impact of extreme weather could further increase the need for cooling. The system itself is becoming more interconnected and complex. The world needs more energy and it needs that energy to be delivered reliably.

The topic is expected to be a major talking point at Adipec’s Strategic Conference next week. In total, more than 1,800 speakers across 13 programmes – including two from the Technical Conference - and more than 380 sessions will examine the decisions, partnerships and capital needed to expand energy supply, accelerate infrastructure delivery and strengthen long-term system performance.

A panel discussion on decarbonisation and reducing methane production is held at Adipec 2025. Photo: Adipec Show caption: A panel discussion on decarbonisation and reducing methane p…

The world needs a new kind of energy economy that can absorb shocks, adapt to changing conditions and continue delivering the energy required for long-term economic and societal progress.

Although Middle Eastern crude exports have nearly recovered to the levels seen at the start of this year, according to data and analytics platform Kpler, maintaining this momentum will depend on strengthening the systems that support it.

“We need continued investment in energy supply, and across all sources, as well as in the infrastructure that connects supply with demand,” Mr Al Kindy said. “We need greater flexibility and redundancy across energy value chains. We need technology that makes systems more intelligent and adaptive. And we need partnerships that endure not only when conditions are favourable, but when they are tested.”

Resilience as an economic advantage

In practical terms, resilience requires rethinking sectoral dynamics while planning for disruption. Recent events have shown that even short interruptions around corridors or digital systems can have a disproportionate impact on prices and public confidence. Operational preparedness requires diversified supplies, multiple routes to market and the flexibility to respond when conditions change.

The International Energy Agency reports intensified efforts by both producer and consumer countries to diversify trade routes and energy sources. These include new supply pipelines and infrastructure as well as a greater focus on domestically available resources, ranging from renewables to nuclear, coal, and oil and gas.

Energy resilience gives countries a clear economic edge, particularly those classified as low- and middle-income. Reliable supplies and robust infrastructure cut the risk of delays and costly outages. Steady and affordable energy helps industries control costs and protect output. And because a broader energy mix can help lower prices, exports are more competitively priced.

TotalEnergies’ chairman and chief executive, Patrick Pouyanné, is interviewed by CNN Abu Dhabi's Becky Anderson on the opening day of Adipec 2025. Photo: Adipec Show caption: TotalEnergies’ chairman and chief executive, Patrick Pouyann…

Indeed, 85 per cent of those surveyed in the Adipec Global Energy Report 2026: Power Shift report say the energy sector is now more attractive to invest than it was five years ago.

In the UAE, new investments include a second pipeline from west to east that is expected to be operational by 2027. Other efforts include integrating digital technologies, AI and energy storage solutions and a Dh200bn outlay to triple renewable energy capacity, expand zero-emission nuclear power and accelerate grid modernisation, Mr Al Mazrouei said.

Collaboration across the world’s energy industry

No company or country can build a resilient energy system on its own. True energy security for the world requires coordination among the public and private sectors with support from technology providers and investors.

Meeting those challenges will require investment, technology deployment and international co-ordination. Those priorities are expected to shape discussions at Adipec 2026. More than 239,000 exhibition attendees from 170 countries are expected to attend, including ministers, chief executives, policymakers, institutional investors, technology leaders, engineers and industrial customers.

The National's Manus Cranny moderates a panel on Scaling innovations across the energy value chain at Adipec 2025. Photo: Adipec Show caption: The National's Manus Cranny moderates a panel on Scaling inn…

Two new Strategic Conference programmes directly address the topic of resilience. The Energy Security & Resilience programme will examine preparedness for external shocks, contingency planning, infrastructure protection, supply-chain resilience, strategic reserves and recovery in a more volatile operating environment. Meanwhile, the Policy, Regulation and Governance programme will look at how governments can attract investment and accelerate infrastructure delivery while balancing national priorities with global interdependence.

In total, there are 11 Strategic Conference programmes. They are complemented by the Technical Conference, with its SPE Technical and Downstream Technical programmes, which together represent the world’s largest gathering of technical energy engineers and experts.

There are also dedicated platforms for the technologies and partnerships shaping resilient systems. Many of the technologies underpinning energy resilience will be showcased across the exhibition, including AI-enabled operational systems, digital infrastructure, logistics solutions, advanced energy technologies and industrial decarbonisation innovations. For example, as part of its focus on optimising all forms of energy, the event’s Low Carbon and Chemicals Zone has been redesigned to help meet the world’s need for more diversified energy pathways and cleaner industrial solutions. Meanwhile, the AI and Robotics Zone will showcase tools to improve energy performance and asset reliability. The exhibition will occupy 16 halls and four specialised industry zones that together create a platform for companies to present new technologies and establish commercial partnerships.

The Humanoid Robot Unitree G1 dances for visitors of the AI section at Adipec 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The Humanoid Robot Unitree G1 dances for visitors of the AI …

“This extraordinary scale makes Adipec one of the world’s most influential meeting places for energy, technology, investment and international business,” said Christopher Hudson, president of DMG events, the organisers of Adipec.

“The strong momentum surrounding Adipec 2026 ahead of its opening reflects the industry’s recognition of both the scale of the opportunities available and the urgent need for rapid action. By bringing policymakers, investors, technology leaders and energy producers together in Abu Dhabi, Adipec is helping to strengthen partnerships, drive innovation and support the delivery of the secure, reliable and affordable energy systems the world needs.”

That scale is matched by a significant commercial impact. Last year, Adipec 2025 generated an estimated $53bn in commercial value through more than 49,000 deals, Mr Hudson said.

Adipec is the world’s largest energy conference and exhibition. Hosted by Adnoc and organised by dmg events, this year’s event takes place from November 2-5 at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Adipec.